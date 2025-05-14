How to change your Steam password

Regularly updating your Steam password is one of the most effective ways to safeguard your account from unauthorized access and potential threats. With the increasing value of digital game libraries and in-game items, Steam accounts have become attractive targets for hackers.

Frequently changing your password not only helps protect your account from being compromised but also ensures that your personal information and payment details remain secure. If you use the same password across multiple platforms, changing it on Steam adds an extra layer of protection, especially if you suspect any of your other accounts of having been breached. This article will guide you through the steps to change your Steam Password.

What are the steps to change your Steam password?

Follow this straightforward method to change your password (Image via Steam)

Changing your Steam password is a straightforward process that can be done through the desktop app, website, or mobile app. Before you begin, make sure you have access to the email address associated with your Steam account, as you’ll need it to verify your identity during the process.

It’s also important to create a strong, unique password that combines uppercase and lowercase letters, numbers, and symbols to maximize your account’s security. Use the steps below to update your Steam password.

Here are the steps to change the Steam password:

Step 1: Open the Steam client on your computer and click the "Steam" button in the upper left corner of the window.

Open the Steam client on your computer and click the "Steam" button in the upper left corner of the window. Step 2: From the drop-down menu, select "Settings" (or "Preferences" if you are on a Mac).

From the drop-down menu, select "Settings" (or "Preferences" if you are on a Mac). Step 3: In the Settings window, go to the "Security" tab and click on "Change Password".

In the Settings window, go to the "Security" tab and click on "Change Password". Step 4: You will be prompted to select confirmation using the Steam Mobile App.

You will be prompted to select confirmation using the Steam Mobile App. Step 5: Now, open the app on your mobile phone and go to the confirmations tab. Select "Confirm".

Now, open the app on your mobile phone and go to the confirmations tab. Select "Confirm". Step 6: Once confirmed, go back to the Steam Client. Now, you can choose to change your password using your Email ID.

Once confirmed, go back to the Steam Client. Now, you can choose to change your password using your Email ID. Step 7: Steam will then send a verification code to the email address associated with your account. Check your inbox for an email from Steam Support containing a five-character code.

Steam will then send a verification code to the email address associated with your account. Check your inbox for an email from Steam Support containing a five-character code. Step 8: Enter the verification code in the provided field on the Steam client or website.

Enter the verification code in the provided field on the Steam client or website. Step 9: Once verified, you will be asked to enter your new password. Make sure your new password is strong and unique, and avoid using previous passwords.

Once verified, you will be asked to enter your new password. Make sure your new password is strong and unique, and avoid using previous passwords. Step 10: Confirm the new password by entering it a second time, then click "Change Password" to finalize the update.

Confirm the new password by entering it a second time, then click "Change Password" to finalize the update. Step 11: After you change your password, Steam will automatically log you out of all devices where your account was previously signed in. You will need to log in again using your new credentials.

If you do not have access to your email or phone number linked to your Steam account, you can still recover your account by following the on-screen instructions and providing proof of ownership to Steam Support. This may involve answering security questions or providing purchase details to verify your identity.

For those who prefer to change their password using the Steam website or mobile app, the steps are similar: Go to your Account Details, find the Security & Devices section, and select "Change password." You will need to complete any two-factor authentication steps if prompted, and then enter your new password twice to confirm the change.

With these steps, you should be able to quickly change your Steam Password. While performing the Email verification, be sure to also check your spam folder if necessary.

