Ways to check how much money you've spent on Steam

By Sarthak Khanna
Modified Apr 19, 2025 12:45 GMT
Steam is one of the best stores for buy video games for PC players (Image via Steam)
Steam is one of the best stores for buy video games for PC players (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Steam)

Over the years, Steam users have spent a considerable amount of money on their beloved video games. Many may try to guess how much that could sum up to. If you're also wondering how much money you'v spent on buying video games on the platform, there's way to check it out.

This method to check how much one has spent on Steam has been around for a while, most gamers are unaware of it.

Checking your overall spendings on Steam

Click on 'My Account' to check your Steam spendings (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Steam)
Click on 'My Account' to check your Steam spendings (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Steam)

There are multiple ways by which you can get an idea about how much money you've spent via Steam. The most common one is taking a look at the Steam Points balance. For every dollar spent, you receive 100 Steam Points. However, this method can be inaccurate as you often receive extra Steam Points during sales or for completing certain in-game achievements.

To know the exact figure, follow these steps:

  • Open Steam and then click on Help from the top menu.
  • Select Steam Support.
  • Now, select My Account.
  • Select Data Related to Your Steam Account.
  • Select External Funds Used.

Once you've successfully followed these steps, login to your account again. You'll now see a breakdown of all your expenditures so far.

There will be several categories here, such as

  • TotalSpend: This will comprise the total amount you've spent over the years.
  • OldSpend: This only includes the transactions you've done before April 2015.
  • PWSpend: This section includes spendings done via PerfectWorld (applicable for CS GO and Dota 2 purchases for Chinese players).
  • ChinaSpend: Transactions done from Steam China.
  • PackageOnlySpend: This includes transactions for video games with non-transferable purchase policy.
This is how you can check how much money you have spent on video games over the years via Steam.

Sarthak Khanna

Sarthak Khanna

Sarthak is an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda, specializing in the Gaming division. With a passion for all things gaming, Sarthak covers the latest trends, updates, and in-depth analysis of the gaming world.

Sarthak's passion for gaming ignited the most when he got his hands on the iconic Far Cry 3. Still a die-hard fan of the Far Cry series, in his free time he likes to explore the Night City and even Los Santos for a change.

Edited by Angad Sharma
More from Sportskeeda
