How to close all tabs on iPhone

As you casually flick through your iPhone, it's easy to become inundated with a plethora of open tabs. Safari graciously permits an unlimited number of tabs, but when the time comes to declutter, it can be a bothersome task to individually close each one. Fortunately, both Safari and Chrome present a swift solution. With just a handful of taps, you can swiftly bid farewell to all your tabs and start afresh.

This guide will show you exactly how to close all tabs without hassle on your iPhone.

How to close all of Safari's tabs on iPhone

Safari is the primary browser on iPhones, and it offers solid security measures by utilizing Google's Safe Browsing database. Alongside its safety features, Safari also has default settings that block questionable websites and irritating pop-ups.

How to close all tabs on Safari (Image via Sportskeeda)

If you have an abundance of open tabs on Safari, there is a simple way to close all of them simultaneously.

When in Safari, tap and hold the Tab button.

the button. In there, select Close All Tabs .

. Following that, confirm it by tapping on Close All Tabs again.

How to automatically close all tabs on Safari

How to automatically close all tabs on Safari (Image via Sportskeeda)

There's also another viable option in Safari, which can automatically close tabs that have not been viewed for some time. You can choose your preferred time, after which all of the tabs not opened will be closed automatically. To do this:

Go to Settings .

. Scroll down and select Safari .

. Scroll down there and choose the option Close Tabs .

. The default setting is set to "Manually", and you have to close all tabs on Safari using the previously mentioned method. However, now you can select "After One Day, "After One Week", or "After One Month", and it will close all tabs that have not been viewed recently.

How to close all of Google Chrome's tabs on iPhone

How to close all tabs on Google Chrome (Image via Sportskeeda)

If you happen to be more of a Chrome enthusiast and tend to neglect Safari, you may still come across the predicament of not being able to close all of its tabs simultaneously. In such a scenario, simply refer to the instructions provided below to effectively shut down all of Chrome's tabs in one fell swoop.

In Chrome, tap on the Tabs button.

button. Tap on Edit .

. Select Close All Tabs.

Keep a close eye on Sportskeeda for the latest news and helpful guides about the iPhone and its amazing features.