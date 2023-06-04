Microsoft Edge or Chrome, which is the best browser in 2023?

The search for the best browser can seem like a never-ending quest. Every year, we switch to a different web browser, as some aspects end up short of perfection. If we compile a list of our favorite web browsers in recent times, Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge are at the top of the list. In this article, we'll compare these two to determine which is the best.

Which is the best browser between Microsoft Edge and Chrome?

To see how these two best browsers compare in terms of speed and performance, we will conduct a series of tests. We'll be running benchmark tests and speed tests on five different websites and testing their RAM usage.

1) Benchmark test (WebXPRT)

WebXPRT is a tool that measures the overall performance of a web browser, including facets like speed, efficiency, and stability. If we use both of the browsers in brand new conditions and start the test, we can witness different results.

Google Chrome test results

Google Chrome scores a total of 133 points (Image via WebXPRT)

Microsoft Edge test results

Microsoft Edge scored a total of 137 points (Image via WebXPRT)

2) Speed test

Page Load Time is a great extension to measure how fast these two browsers load. If we test five different websites in each browser in incognito mode, we can eliminate any potential caching or other factors and get precise results.

Here's the compiled summary of the results for each website, including their average load time:

Speed test between Edge and Chrome (Image via Sportskeeda)

3) RAM usage

When using a browser, examining the RAM usage is important. To test this, we can open a few websites in both browsers and monitor the RAM usage via the Windows Task Manager. This will give us a good idea of how much memory these two browsers utilize while running multiple websites simultaneously.

The test results show that Google Chrome uses around 1020 megabytes of RAM, while Microsoft Edge is using around 850 megabytes.

Verdict: The best browser between Microsoft Edge and Chrome

After three distinct test results, we can discern the main differences between the two browsers. Although Chrome has a faster average speed while running multiple websites, it uses too much RAM. Alternatively, Microsoft Edge is better overall and uses less RAM too.

However, the differences are quite narrow, as determining the best browser is sometimes a matter of user perspective.

Google Chrome is the most widely used web browser, with a market share of over 60%. On the other hand, Microsoft Edge is the default web browser for Windows and has been steadily gaining popularity in recent years. It's also known for speed and security, as well as its integration with other Microsoft products.

