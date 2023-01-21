How to compose music using Infinite Drum AI tool

With continuous and rapid advancements in artificial intelligence, you can now use the Infinite Drum AI tool to create music and beats. Composing music and making beats has always been cumbersome, requiring expensive equipment and professional skills, especially for those without formal training or experience.

However, with the advent of AI-based tools such as Infinite Drum, anyone can easily create professional-sounding beats or music. Here, we'll explore this tool, its features and capabilities, and how to use it to compose music and beats.

All about Infinite Drum AI tool, its features, and how to make music with it

How to make beats and music on Infinite Drum?

This AI tool is very easy-to-use, and even if you have no prior music composition experience, you can make fantastic music with its help. To start, you need to go to its official website. You'll see two options, click on START PLAYING if you want to start making beats, or click on ABOUT if you want to learn more about it.

On its main screen, you'll see a colorful map-like structure made of uncountable dots, which are thousands of everyday sounds. Each color represents a similar sound. You can now drag across the four circles on the screen to select specific sounds and arrange them to make a unique beat or music.

By clicking on the FILTER option on the bottom left, you can also select a particular category, such as pop, percussion, telephone, whistle, and more. Moreover, from the options on the bottom bar, you can adjust the tempo and reshuffle it to random sounds. Finally, click on the play button to listen to how your music sounds.

What is the Infinite Drum machine, and how it works?

This AI-based tool was created by Manny Tan, Kyle McDonald, Yotam Mann, and friends at Google Creative Lab. As you know, sounds can be complex and vary widely. This AI tool utilizes advanced machine learning algorithms to sort through an extensive collection of everyday sounds.

While creating this AI tool, the computer was not given any tags or descriptions related to the sounds. With a technology called t-SNE, the computer can analyze and categorize similar sounds together, making it easy for users to find and select the perfect sounds to use in their compositions.

Conclusion

To sum it up, Infinite Drum is an easy-to-use AI tool that can be useful for everyone regardless of their level of music composition experience. It allows you to make unique and compelling compositions that can impress anybody in minutes.

Thousands of different sounds allow for endless creative possibilities. Its remarkable ability to identify and categorize similar sounds makes it easy for users to be creative and play around with the thousands of sounds available for their compositions.

The Infinite Drum Machine is an excellent AI tool in your arsenal if you're ready to unleash your inner composer and create music like a pro. Whether a music master or a beginner, this tool is worth trying.

