Google reportedly working on AirTag-like smart tracker, codenamed Grogu

As per recent rumors, Google is developing an intelligent tracker device called "Grogu," similar to Apple's AirTag. The device tracks everyday utility items such as wallets, keys, bags, or things you're likely to misplace during a busy routine. The company has not officially announced the development of its smart tracker.

Grogu is expected to use Bluetooth to connect to a smartphone and provide real-time location data. Its development is in the early stages, and it's unclear when the device will be launched. However, the company's interest in the tracker is no surprise as the market for such handy devices has been booming.

Google's Grogu speculated features, comparison with AirTag, and more

AirTag was launched by Apple in April 2021 and has been widely received by users for its high-utility value. This has created a chain reaction for companies experimenting with the launch of similar products.

Google's entry into this market has great potential as it drives innovation and provides users with many more options.

It is believed that Grogu will include a feature allowing users to locate their items on Google Maps. This feature is similar to Apple AirTag's "Find My Device."

Google has been incorporating Ultra Wideband (UWB) technology into their Pixel lineup. This technology offers a high level of precision in determining the distance between devices, surpassing the capabilities of Bluetooth.

This new tech allows for accurate distance measurements and the ability to provide directional guidance to a specific device enabled with UWB. Google will likely explore the new tech further with Grogu.

Other expectations

There has been some speculation about Grogu's onboard speaker, like on AirTag, and color variations. But none of that has been confirmed yet.

Rumors suggest the company may announce Grogu at the next Google I/O and launch it during the annual fall event. This is when Google usually unveils its new Pixel devices. The tracker could become a highlighted addition to the phone. So far, the company is yet to acknowledge its existence.

Google's entry into this market could shake things up for other manufacturers who compete in similar markets. The company is known for setting industry standards in innovation across industries. So it is reasonable to assume that such trackers will become common add-ons to the device from manufacturers like Huawei, Xiaomi, and Samsung.

Google has created its share of loyalists, much like the Apple 'ecosystem,' who would sell out a location tracker. However, they would expect the company to deliver a unique product that doesn't mimic their rival's.

