How to compose the perfect email using ChatGPT

Among other capabilities, ChatGPT, the advanced AI-based text generator, can write perfect emails. Be it cold emails to clients or informal messages to friends, the tool can compose all sorts of emails within a matter of seconds, thanks to the highly sophisticated tech behind it.

ChatGPT is no stranger to users of the internet. The tool has risen in popularity recently due to its amazing abilities. Apart from emails, the tool can also write computer code or assist users in their personal affairs. The AI-based text generator is currently one of the most used artificial intelligence tools.

This guide discusses the procedure of writing perfect emails using the ChatGPT chatbot, irrespective of the purpose of the email.

A guide to writing perfect emails with ChatGPT

As mentioned earlier, ChatGPT is an AI-based tool. It is developed by OpenAI, an AI research and development team with various accomplishments in the artificial intelligence space. Among several other software it has worked on, this text generator is considered one of the most sophisticated and useful software for daily users.

To begin the process of writing perfect emails, you will have to first sign up and verify with the website. To do this, head over to chat.openai.com. Upon landing on the home page, it will ask you to either log in or sign up.

If you already have a registered account, proceed to log in. If not, click on the 'Sign Up' button to continue with the registration process.

Right now, you can register with them directly using your email or with the click of a button using your Google/Microsoft account. You will also have to confirm your legitimacy by verifying your mobile phone. WhatsApp can also be used for this purpose.

Once you are signed up and ready to go, follow the steps below to compose great emails with ChatGPT:

1) After logging in, you will arrive at the main interface of the text generator. At the bottom of the page, there will be a text input space.

Text input space (Image via OpenAI)

2) Here, you can input different text requests and even have a conversation with the AI. However, for this tutorial, you will need to ask the tool to write you an email. To do this, type in "Write an email for [your purpose]."

For instance, you want a pay raise. Type in "write an email asking my manager to give me a pay raise" and press "Enter." It will automatically generate the perfect email for you.

AI-generated email (Image via OpenAI)

If unsatisfied with the results, click on 'Regenerate response.' It will create a completely new email for you.

However, that's not all. You can generate tons of emails for different purposes and personalize them to fit your needs perfectly. These emails will not contain grammatical errors and will suit the theme as desired by you.

This is all there is to know about writing perfect emails with ChatGPT. The process is simple, easy, and can be completed in seconds. However, it is essential to note here that the tool might be offline occasionally due to its popularity and demand.

Poll : 0 votes