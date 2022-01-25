How to connect an Xbox controller to iPhone

With latest advancements and cutting-edge technology, the iPhone 13 and Pro Max are among the most powerful machines in the mobile market.

The latest model of the iPhone has several amazing features coupled with an extremely powerful Bionic engine. With such an amazing chipset, there are no mobile video games on the market that it can't run.

Given the complex nature of games nowadays, several developers include controller support on mobile devices.

Several iPhone models, including latest ones, come with controller support. Usually, the devices have support for controllers enabled within its code.

The iPhone models support several controllers, including flagship Xbox controllers. Similarly, several models of Xbox controllers, including the ones made for the next generation consoles, are supported on Apple's flagship devices.

Connecting Xbox controllers with iPhone models is quite simple

The first thing to ensure is whether the controller and iPhone have controller-support with each other. Once that is verified, the next set of steps are pretty simple and can be done by the user themselves.

Step 1: Switch on the controller by pressing the Xbox button on the controller.

Step 2: Press the bluetooth connectivity button on the controller. This makes the controller discoverable.

Step 3: Turn on Bluetooth on the iPhone model. Make sure that the phone's bluetooth is also discoverable.

Step 4: The Xbox controller will appear on the list of available devices from which players will have to connect it.

Step 5: Players might need a PIN or a passcode to establish a connection. Once the Xbox controller is connected, players can successfully use it with their iPhones.

Additionally, Xbox controllers are supported by a range of apple devices apart from iPhones. The list includes iPadOS devices, Apple TVs and Mac devices.

One important thing to remember - the devices only support wireless controllers, as there is yet to be any support for wired connections.

Which Xbox controllers are supported by iPhones?

As mentioned earlier, there are several options for iPhone users to choose from.

Xbox Wireless Controller with Bluetooth (Model 1708)

Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2

Xbox Adaptive Controller

Xbox Wireless Controller Series S and Series X

Disclaimer: Users will need iOS 13 or iPad iOS 13 to use the controllers.

