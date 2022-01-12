Can you play Fortnite on iPhone (iOS) in 2022: Is it possible?

Fortnite has been away from iOS and the App;e Store for a long time now and, with the Epic vs. Apple feud finally coming to rest, it seems like the future of the game on iOS is very unclear. Currently, neither Epic nor Apple want to loosen their stance, making the unavailability of the game longer. This has led many to wonder whether the game can be played on iOS or not.

Is it possible to play Fortnite on iOS in 2022?

While the game is still not officially available on the Apple Store, players can still play Fortnite on iOS in 2022. There are simple techniques with which you can jump into the Fortnite island on an iOS device.

#FreeFortnite #FortniteMac #FortniteiOS #FortniteApple Epic Games has defied the App Store Monopoly. In retaliation, Apple is blocking Fortnite from a billion devices. Visit fn.gg/freefortnite and join the fight to stop 2020 from becoming "1984" Epic Games has defied the App Store Monopoly. In retaliation, Apple is blocking Fortnite from a billion devices. Visit fn.gg/freefortnite and join the fight to stop 2020 from becoming "1984"#FreeFortnite #FortniteMac #FortniteiOS #FortniteApple https://t.co/9LvDDssWhU

How to play Fortnite on iOS in 2022?

Obviously, players who played and downloaded the game earlier on their iPhones can easily re-download it. This is because it will still remain in the 'purchased' section of the App Store. Here's how you can redownload it on iOS:

Go to the App Store. Click the Account option on the top-right corner. Select the 'All Purchases' option under Accounts. Navigate to the 'My purchases' option. It will have a list of all the applications that have been purchased. Search for the game in the search bar. Press the download button when the game shows up in the search.

Right now, this is the best shot of playing the game on iOS in 2022. If you have never downloaded the game on your iPhone and would like to try the game, you can do so by finding and asking someone who had the game before it was banned. This can be done by taking advantage of the 'Family Sharing' feature on iOS to receive and download the game. Here's how you can do this:

Go to Settings. Access Apple ID by tapping on the name. Select the 'Setup Family Sharing' option. Enable 'Purchase Sharing' and make sure it remains turned on. Add a payment method. Open the App Store. Go to the Purchased tab. Choose the account of the user who had downloaded the game before the ban. Search for the game and download it on your device.

So far, these are the only two working methods to play the game on iOS. Nvidia GeForce Now is planning to bring the game to its service, which might let iOS users play the game again.

