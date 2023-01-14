How to create a Spotify playlist in 2023

Want to access your favorite tracks on Spotify from a single location? Users can create a Spotify playlist that allows them to create an easy-to-access list containing all of their favorite music tracks. One can also take advantage of additional options like shuffle, repeat, and more to make the most of this feature.

Building a playlist on Spotify has no restrictions, which means you can add any number of songs to it and create multiple playlists for every situation. Having a unique playlist for different purposes, such as gym sessions, relaxation, and taking a stroll, makes a music lover's life much easier instead of having to individually pick out songs every time.

Here's how you can create a Spotify playlist in 2023

Spotify offers millions of songs and podcasts within its database for users to explore. Playlists allow them to access their favorite tracks easily, without having to go through a seemingly endless heap of content.

Presently, the application offers a free subscription tier as well as premium plans (without advertisements) and is available to download for free on mobile phones, tablets, and desktops.

How to create and add to a Spotify playlist on the Android/iOS application?

Interested readers should follow these steps to create a playlist:

Click on the Your Library icon. Next, tap the Plus icon on the top. Here, you can name your playlist. Once you're done, click on CREATE. Lastly, click on ADD SONGS to start adding them to your playlist. You can also choose from the recommendations that Spotify provides you with.

Additionally, you can easily add a particular song to one of your created playlists. To do so, simply tap on the three dots (vertical dots in Android and horizontal dots in iOS) right beside the song that you want to add, select Add to playlist, and finally select which playlist you want to add the song to.

How to create and add to a Spotify playlist on the desktop application

Follow these steps to create a playlist on the desktop application:

In the Spotify desktop app, look for the Create Playlist option in the side menu and select it. Add a suitable name for it and include any other (optional) details. Finally, hit the SAVE option. You can now start adding songs to it.

This process is possible on the Spotify desktop app with the help of keyboard shortcuts as well. Simply use the Ctrl+N shortcut on your Windows PC (or the Cmd+N shortcut for Mac) to create a new playlist easily.

To add songs to your Spotify playlist, right-click on the track that you want to add, select the Add to playlist option, and choose the playlist to which you want to add that particular track. You can also drag and drop popular tracks to build your playlist in the Spotify Desktop app.

Additionally, the desktop app allows users to create similar Spotify playlists. All you have to do is right-click an existing playlist and select the Create Similar Playlist option.

Once created, you can either edit your Spotify playlist or delete it entirely. At the bottom, users will be able to access Recommended Songs, which the application automatically suggests based on the tracks you add to the playlist.

If you're not interested in creating multiple playlists, you can like songs on the application to automatically create a basic one. Just tap on the Heart icon beside a song to add it to your Liked Songs.

Poll : 0 votes