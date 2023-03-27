Microsoft Windows is one of the most popular operating systems (OS) for PC users. It offers various features that allow users to protect their data and create restore points. This point, or file, acts as a safe stage for the system and can be used to revert back in time. The importance of having backup data has risen comparatively over the last few years.

The introduction and manufacture of higher-capacity hardware allows users to store more damage in a single drive. Windows provides a similar feature that can be used to protect local data present in the system.

This article will outline the best way to utilize the Windows system restore point feature.

Windows system restore point setup guide

Leading tech giant company Microsoft enjoys a large market share with its popular and intuitive Windows operating system (OS) series. The company offers a safe route for users to back up data through the Windows OS. It is a simple tool that can save crucial data in the event that the system crashes and fails to boot up.

Windows users can follow the steps listed below to create a recovery point.

Turn on your PC.

Go to the Start menu and search the keyword “Create a restore point”.

Click on the first option with the “Control Panel” description at the bottom.

Click on the “Create” button.

A prompt will pop up with a text input bar to name the restore point for easy identification.

After typing a name click on the “Create” button to save the recovery point.

Windows will automatically start creating the file while backing up all the data.

A dialogue box will appear informing the successful restore point creation after the process is complete.

Click on “Close” to exit the menus.

It is important to note that the time taken to create a recovery file varies. In situations where the OS fails to complete the process, users can opt to contact the Microsoft support team.

Restore point

The creation of a recovery point is a nifty trick that allows users to go back to an older version of their system. This applies to all backed-up data and can also be used to repair a faulty Windows version. Microsoft provides OS troubleshooting tools that are integrated with the recovery file creation tool.

Users can benefit from this feature and choose to return their PCs to an older version of when the recovery point was saved. However, the reverted version will only contain the files and applications that were backed up in the restore point.

Windows devices can get infected with unknown viruses and display errors while booting up due to corrupt system files. The OS generally shows an “Automatic repair” page when it fails to boot. Users can then select the “Advanced option” and navigate to the “Troubleshoot” tool.

This tool will contain several items, including an option for “System Restore.” This option can be used to browse through the saved recovery points and repair the entire system within a few minutes. The process might take longer if a lot of data is present on the PC during the backup.

