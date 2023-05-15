How to customize and personalize Command Prompt: Changing colors, fonts, and more

Command Prompt (commonly known as CMD) is an invaluable feature of the Windows operating system that enables users to execute commands, launch applications, and easily complete tasks. Unfortunately, its default settings make it challenging to navigate and read. However, there are various ways you can personalize this tool and make using it more pleasurable.

This article will demonstrate how to customize the Command Prompt by changing its colors, fonts, and other features.

Changing the color of Command Prompt

To modify the colors in a Command Prompt, follow these steps:

Step 1) Launch CMD.

Step 2) Right-click on the title bar, choose Properties.

Step 3) Click the Colors Tab.

Step 4) Choose your background/text color (s) from the color palette before pressing OK to save these changes.

By altering the colors of the CMD, you can make it simpler for readers and navigators alike to read and navigate it more comfortably. For example, using light text on dark backgrounds for an eye-friendly display.

Customizing the font of Command Prompt

To make change the font in the Command Prompt, follow these steps:

Step 1) Launch the CMD.

Step 2) Select Properties by right-clicking the title bar and pressing enter.

Step 3) Navigate to “Layout.”

Step 4) Adjust the size and position of your window by entering values in “Width,” Height,” Window Position,” and “Window Size.”

Step 5) Navigate to “Settings” to access “Options.”

Step 6) Enter a title in the “CMD Window” field.

Step 7) Press “OK” to apply the changes.

Change the font of the CMD for easier reading and a more personalized experience. Opt for something appealing visually while being easier on your eyes; anything could work here.

Customizing Command Prompt Window

Customize the CMD Window to meet your needs by changing its size, title, and position. Follow these steps to customize it:

Step 1) Launch the CMD.

Step 2) Right-click on the title bar and choose “Properties.”

Step 3) Navigate to the “Layout Tab.”

Step 4) To customize the size and location of the window, adjust the values in the “Width,” “Height,” “Window Position,” and “Window Size” fields accordingly.

Step 5) Navigate to the “Options Tab.”

Step 6) In the “CMD Window” field, enter a name for your CMD.

Step 7) To save changes, press “OK.”

Customizing the CMD Window will make it more user-friendly and customized to fit your specific project needs. You could move or resize it conveniently or alter its title for a more significant impact.

Add customized commands on Command Prompt

Users can add custom commands to the CMD for faster access to commonly-used programs or commands. Follow these steps for creating customized entries in the CMD:

Step 1) Launch the CMD.

Step 2) Right-clicking the title bar will bring up a menu titled “Properties.”

Step 3) Navigate to the “Options Tab.”

Step 4) Enter the custom command into the “Command History” field.

Step 5) To save changes, press “OK.”

Adding custom commands to CMD for easier access to programs or commands you regularly use, such as opening commonly-used files or launching particular programs. For instance, add one that launches the desired application or file.

Conclusion

Customizing and personalizing the Command Prompt can make it simpler and more suited to you as an employee, creating an ergonomic working space more suitable and visually appealing work environment.

By changing colors, fonts, and other aspects, you can create an ideal working atmosphere - increasing productivity while improving the overall experience. Try these steps to experience first-hand their impactful difference for yourself.

