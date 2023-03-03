20 essential Apple MacBook keyboard shortcuts

By mastering some keyboard shortcuts on the Apple MacBook, you can make better use of your screen time. These commands can speed up various tasks and make your work less time-consuming, especially when you've memorized them.

The MacBook's wide selection of keyboard shortcuts is one of its key features. Learning them all can be a real challenge if you are new to this Apple product. However, using them isn't that difficult. To make life easier and save you time, this article will list twenty of the most important and helpful MacBook keyboard shortcuts.

List of 20 best keyboard shortcuts for Mac users

1) Cmd+Z (undo)

Your most recent action can be reversed by pressing Cmd or Command and then Z. Regardless of whether you used an unfavorable image filter or deleted pages of skilfully crafted prose, this shortcut works across multiple programs.

2) Cmd+W (close)

The universal keyboard shortcut for shutting down any open window or file is Cmd+W. Everything from documents to browser tabs can be closed by using this shortcut key.

3) Cmd+Q (quit)

Although macOS closes the selected window when you click the red "x" in the top-left corner, this doesn't actually shut the program down. Use the keyboard shortcut Cmd+Q to quit an application or select Quit from its menu.

4) Cmd+Tab (switch between apps)

You can quickly switch between the app you were on before and the one you're currently using by pressing the Cmd+Tab keys twice.

5) Space (quick look)

When you want to view a number of pictures or other files without fully opening them in an application, the quick look shortcut is ideal. To preview a file in Finder, select it and press Space. Tap the same key one more time to close this window.

6) Cmd+Opt+Y (quick look for multiple files)

To access a quick-look slideshow of more than one item, select a list of several files and use these keys: Cmd+Opt+Y.

7) Cmd+Opt+D (hide/show the dock)

Simply press Cmd+Opt+D to quickly hide the dock from view. To make it reappear, press the same buttons once more.

8) Return (rename)

This shortcut will be very helpful if you frequently rename files. After choosing the file in Finder, press Return, type the name you want to use, and then press Return again to confirm it.

9) Cmd+W (close all)

This keyboard shortcut closes all open windows. When several of those are open, closing each one individually can be boring and time-consuming. With the help of this keyboard shortcut, all active windows will disappear at once.

10) Cmd+, (open preferences)

Cmd+, is the least-known Mac keyboard command, but it is extremely useful. If you are developing an application and wish to modify its preferences, you can utilize this shortcut to quickly navigate to Settings without going to the menu bar to open preferences.

11) Cmd+F (find)

This is one of the most popular MacBook keyboard shortcuts to use when searching for a particular word in a document. Press Cmd+F, and a search bar will appear. Then, type the desired word, and it will be highlighted.

12) Cmd+Space (Spotlight Search)

This combination is highly advantageous. When you use it, the Spotlight Search bar will appear immediately. You can employ this feature to scan your entire MacBook for anything you desire. That means this shortcut can help you do anything from using the calculator to checking the weather.

13) Cmd+L (jump to the address bar)

This shortcut can be used when using a web browser. It takes you directly to the address bar, where you can begin typing the desired URL.

14) Cmd+Left/Right Arrow (navigating pages)

The combination of Cmd and the Left Arrow will take you to the previous page in your browser. However, using Command and the right arrow will move the page by one.

15) fn+Left/Right Arrows (move to the top/bottom of the page)

Using the Function key and the keyboard's Right (bottom of the page) or Left (top of the page) Arrows, you can quickly navigate up or down a web page.

16) fn twice (Dictation)

Double-clicking the Function (fn) key on your MacBook will launch a Dictation. Then you can begin speaking, and when you are done, press fn once more to make it write what you said.

17) Cmd+Shift+T (reopen the last closed tab)

With this shortcut, you can return to the last tab you closed in your web browser. This shortcut can save your progress if you accidentally shut down an important tab without copying its page's URL.

18) Cmd+Control+Q (Sleep Mode)

If you need to get off your device in a hurry, using this key combination will lock your MacBook quickly.

19) Cmd+Opt+Delete (immediately delete a file)

If you want to delete a file permanently without storing it in a trash folder, then you can use these keys: Cmd+Opt+Delete.

20) Cmd+Delete (delete a file)

When you delete a file using Cmd+Delete, it goes into the Trash folder for a certain period of time before the system makes it completely inaccessible. You can recover the file during this time as well.

These commands are default ones. MacBook gives you the option to change the shortcut keys at your convenience. This means you can set your custom commands as well.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes