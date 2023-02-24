How to access web browser on your PSVR2

Gaming enthusiasts worldwide are excited to get their hands on the recently launched Sony PSVR2 headset. However, one question on their minds is whether they'll be able to access a web browser on the device.

While the headset is designed exclusively for use with the PS5, a feature that was available on the PS4 appears to have been left out from its successor — a web browser. However, there seems to be a workaround to access the hidden browser on it, albeit with a less-than-straightforward process.

With the PS5 boasting a range of exciting features, such as lightning-fast loading times and stunning graphics, the addition of a web browser may seem like a minor detail. However, for many users, the ability to browse the internet on their gaming console is an important feature that adds convenience and versatility to their gaming experience.

Let's explore how to use the secret web browser while using your PSVR2.

The PSVR2's hidden web browser doesn't offer a fully functional browsing experience

While the PS5 does come equipped with a hidden web browser, it's not quite the fully functional browsing experience that users may be accustomed to on other devices. In fact, it's a feature that Sony appears to have hidden away, perhaps suggesting that it wasn't meant for public use.

The browser does have some limitations and quirks, making it less than ideal for certain types of browsing. While it can handle sites that are primarily text-based, it may struggle with more media-heavy content, such as images, videos, and audio.

Additionally, to access the browser, you'll need to have a Twitter account. This means that if you want to visit other websites, you'll need to access them via a link or embedded tweet through Twitter.

Easy steps to access web browser while using PSVR2

Ready to access the hidden web browser on your PS5? Here's a step-by-step guide to get you started:

Begin by navigating to the Settings option from your PS5 home screen.

Next, scroll down to Users and Accounts and select the Link with Other Services option. From there, choose Twitter and click on Link Account.

When a pop-up window appears, asking for your Twitter account details, don't enter anything yet. Instead, click on the Twitter icon located in the top left corner.

This will redirect you to the traditional Twitter log-in page, where you can enter your account details like you would on any other browser.

Once you're logged in, you'll be redirected to your Twitter home screen. From there, you can access external sites such as YouTube, Reddit, and even Sportskeeda.

To visit a particular website, you'll need to find a tweet or account featuring a link to it. You can do this through the site's official Twitter account (if available).

And there you have it - you're now ready to explore new websites on your PSVR2 using its hidden browser. While it may have some limitations, it's certainly an interesting feature that adds another layer of functionality to this powerful gaming console.

While it's exciting to have a hidden browser for your PSVR2, it's important to keep in mind that there are some limitations when it comes to media consumption. For those looking to stream their favorite videos or tunes, it's best to download specific apps, as these will offer a smoother and more streamlined experience.

That being said, using the secret web browser can still be an interesting and fun experience while using PSVR2, particularly for those who enjoy discovering new websites and online communities. While it may not be ideal for heavy browsing, it's a nice touch that adds to the console's overall versatility and appeal.

