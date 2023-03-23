How to customize the start menu on your Windows 11 PC

Windows 11 offers a variety of features that enable users to personalize their desktop or laptop. One of the most prominent features is the Start button, which has been a crucial component of the operating system since the 90s. However, it is now more customizable than ever before.

Windows 11 provides an abundance of customization options and a streamlined process that makes it easy for users of all levels to make the necessary changes. This means that even those who are not tech-savvy can personalize their PC.

The potential for customization is endless, and with the latest build of Windows 11, there are plenty of things you will be able to do with the Start button.

Windows 11 users can make plenty of tweaks to the Start button

Open the Settings app to start customizing the Start button in Windows 11. Alternatively, right-click on the Start button and go to Settings for the complete set of options. Once you have opened it, follow the next steps to make changes.

Go to the Personalization tab from Settings.

Scroll down and select Start from the list of available options.

This is a temporary list containing different files and folders you have used recently. Finding something in Windows 11 that you might have accidentally closed is very useful. You can toggle between on/off. Folders: This list allows you to control which folders should be displayed under the Start button. Listing a folder that you use frequently will be useful.

These are all the customization features offered by the latest OS at the moment. With active development going on, users can expect more options to become available in the near future.

