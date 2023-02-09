How to downgrade macOS 13 Ventura to Monterey

Looking for methods to switch from Apple’s latest macOS 13 Ventura to macOS 12 Monterey? Fortunately, there are multiple ways to downgrade to an older macOS version. However, there are a few things that users must consider before doing so.

Apple released the public version of macOS 13 Ventura in October 2022, presenting a plethora of new features catering to all kinds of professional needs. New productivity tools like Stage Manager have introduced an efficient way for multitaskers to handle their chores.

With that being said, users may find macOS Monterey to be a bit more stable and less complex than the latest macOS 13 Ventura, thus the need to downgrade to the former.

Back up all the important files before switching from Apple’s macOS 13 Ventura to macOS Monterey

Before you start, make sure to back up all the important files that are available on your computer. You can use Apple’s Time Machine or a third-party service to back up your files and keep them safe in case things don’t work out.

If you already have a macOS Monterey backup available in Time Machine, you can use that to downgrade from macOS 13 Ventura. However, make sure not to nullify the downgrade by restoring any backup that you create in macOS 13 Ventura. You should only restore personal files after a downgrade.

If you don’t have a Monterey backup ready, don’t worry - there is an easy way to downgrade using a bootable drive.

How to downgrade to macOS Monterey from macOS 13 Ventura using macOS Recovery mode and a bootable drive

Disable the Find My Device option and sign out of your Apple ID on the computer. You can turn off the Find My Device feature by navigating to System Settings > [Your Name] > iCloud and toggling the button. You can also sign out of your Apple ID account from the System Settings.

Next, you’ll need to download the macOS 12 Monterey from Apple Support’s website and load it onto a bootable drive that is formatted to a compatible file system (HFS+ or APFS).

How to format a drive and create a working installer for macOS 12 Monterey

First, download the macOS 12 Monterey from Apple Support on your Mac. You'll need to have this file in the system where you intend to create the bootable Monterey installer.

Next, you can use the Disk Utility app on your Mac to format a 16GB drive to HFS+ or APFS. Insert the drive into the Mac and open the Disk Utility app. Under External, select the name of the disk and click on Erase. In the new window, click on the dropdown for Format and select HFS+ or APFS. Click on Erase and then Done.

Once your drive is formatted, keep it plugged in and open the Terminal app. Here, type in the following command:

sudo /Applications/Install\ macOS\ Monterey.app/Contents/Resources/createinstallmedia --volume /Volumes/Untitled

This will create an installer that can be used as a bootable disk to downgrade to macOS Monterey from macOS 13 Ventura.

How to use the bootable disk to downgrade to macOS Monterey from macOS 13 Ventura

Follow these steps to downgrade to macOS Monterey from macOS 13 Ventura using the bootable disk:

Power off the Mac you want to downgrade and ensure the bootable drive is plugged in. If it is a MacBook, make sure it’s plugged into a power source during the entire process. If the Mac runs on Apple Silicon, press and hold the Power button until the Startup Options appear. If the Mac runs on an Intel processor, press the Power button, and then immediately after, press and hold CMD + R keys on your keyboard to open Startup Options. In the Startup menu, choose Options to load the Recovery Mode menu. Next, select Disk Utility and then the name of the startup hard drive. Select Erase. Choose HFS+ or APFS format, depending on your choice for the bootable drive. Now, restart your Mac by holding the Option key (on Intel Macs) or the Power button (on M1/M2 Macs). The Startup Manager will appear, and the bootable drive name should show up. Select it using the arrow keys and press the Return key. You’ll be given the option to Reinstall macOS Monterey. Select it and follow the on-screen instructions to complete the downgrade.

That’s all there is to it. The downgrade should be successful if you follow the steps correctly.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes