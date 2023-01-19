How to download and use CPU-Z to monitor system specs

CPU-Z is one of many reliable third-party tools that can monitor a PC's performance statistics. It has become a favorite for many users as it is easy to use, and the readings are accurate, which is crucial considering what it records.

Modern computing has evolved massively since its early stages in the 90s. Today's systems are sophisticated equipment that are quite complex and requires proper maintenance. Many metrics require constant monitoring, and some can provide insights into whether something is not performing in its intended fashion.

Thankfully, CPU-Z is extremely reliable in this regard. The software tool doesn't cost a dime, making it an ideal choice for PC users. Let's take a look at how users can get the software, set it up, and the functions it can perform daily.

CPU-Z is one-stop solution to measure important information from user's PC

Measuring vital information in a PC is not difficult in today's advanced technological world. There is a lot of software available on the market, but CPU-Z stands out for two main reasons:

It's very easy to use and covers multiple areas, with detailed information about each.

It's free to download and set up, not requiring any payment from users.

How to download and set up CPU-Z?

As mentioned above, CPU-Z is free and doesn't involve any hidden payments.

Click here to go to the official website from where the software can be downloaded.

On the home page, there are different versions available. Even the download method can be done via a zip file or directly with the setup file. There are two available languages as well - English and Chinese.

Once you have downloaded the setup, run it in admin mode.

Complete the installation process, which will be quite quick, given the smaller size of the file. Once done, run the application in admin mode as well.

How to effectively use CPU-Z?

The software isn't a magic wand, and it doesn't measure every metric. But it is useful for finding detailed information about the core parts of your system.

By switching the different tabs, you can observe important observations about each one.

Secondly, you'll find the tools section at the bottom. Click on it to open a prompt.

You can find all your tools' clock speeds, which is great for monitoring throttles.

There's even the ability to benchmark your systems and find out how it's working.

You can also save your BIOS information for any diagnostic process for which it might be required.

Finally, the software allows you to validate your system settings on the developers' website. This allows better monitoring of the system as well.

You can also use the same tool on your mobile devices, as an Android version is also available.

It's worth noting that there are separate applications if you want to monitor the temperature of your system. CPUID also offers HWMonitor, which performs the task of recording a PC's temperature. A pro version is also available, but the free version does the job with normal usage.

