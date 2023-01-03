How to easily accept and buy gifts on the Steam Deck

Users who are new to Steam Deck might be a bit confused when it comes to understanding some of the various features of the platform and the OS.

This is especially true for those who have not used Steam before. Gamers jumping onto Valve’s handheld device from Sony or Microsoft consoles might have a fair bit of trouble grasping some of the core fundamentals of the device.

Many in the community who are new to the Deck are confused as to how they will be able to accept as well as buy games as gifts for others. Today’s guide will go over how you will be able to easily accept as well as buy gifts on the Steam Deck.

Accepting gifts on the Steam Deck

You can accept gifts from friends on your Steam Deck by going through the prompts on the home menu. This notification will appear on the screen after you have received a gift from a friend.

After accessing it, you will be taken to the gifts section of your account’s inventory page, where you will be able to view the gift that you have received as well as the option to install it on your system.

However, if you miss the prompt, here are a few things you can do to claim your gift:

Make your way to the Steam Deck home menu and click on the profile avatar that is located in the top right corner of the pop-up. After clicking on View Profile, you will need to select the Inventory option.

In the Inventory option, you can find the Pending Gifts section, which will have the gift that you have received from your friend.

Here you will be able to accept the gift and then download it on your system.

Once the game has been added, it will permanently be a part of your game library, and you will be able to access it whenever you want.

Buying gifts for friends on the Steam Deck

If you are looking to purchase a game as a gift for your friends, here are a few things that you will need to do on the Steam Deck:

Add a game to your device using the Shopping Cart. You will then see an option to purchase the games as a gift.

You will need to select 'Purchase as Gift' and then select the Steam username of the friend that you are looking to purchase the game for. Doing so will automatically allow you to send them the game.

Additionally, you will also be able to use the option to 'Schedule Send,' which will allow you to send the gift to your friend at a specific date and time.

The Steam Deck has grown to be one of the most versatile handheld gaming devices since its launch. With the platform growing every day, there is indeed a lot more that users will be able to enjoy on the device.

