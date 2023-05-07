How to easily enhance your Spotify audio quality

Spotify has altered how we listen to music, given opportunities to millions of artists, and provided several methods to share subscriptions or stream music on different devices. Many users, however, lament the poor audio quality of the music library on the app compared to locally saved audio files. One does not need to purchase higher-priced earphones or headphones to improve the quality of music on the music app.

Users can alter specific settings in-app to listen to music at a higher audio bit rate. You can also modify the app's settings by including or setting your equalizer. In this article, we will look at how you can enhance the audio quality of songs on the Spotify app.

Make these adjustments in the Spotify app to experience better sound quality

Here are a few easy steps to follow on the app to experience clearer audio quality:

Change audio quality - The default audio quality on the Spotify app is usually set to Automatic. However, it also depends on how stable your internet connection is currently. So, you can also change the audio quality to high or very high, depending upon the internet speed. If you have a Premium account, you can also download music of this quality. High-quality downloads can take up more room on your device's storage.

Change equalizer settings - You can change the audio's low, mid, and high loudness levels using equalizer presets. Your preferred genre of music should sound better when you adjust the frequencies. There is no one-size-fits-all solution for the finest equalizer settings on the app. Depending on the type of music, and even the specific song, you can easily change the bass or treble of any song to experience better sound quality.

You can change the audio's low, mid, and high loudness levels using equalizer presets. Your preferred genre of music should sound better when you adjust the frequencies. There is no one-size-fits-all solution for the finest equalizer settings on the app. Depending on the type of music, and even the specific song, you can easily change the bass or treble of any song to experience better sound quality. Normalize volume - You can also normalize the volume of any song to get a better or quiet sound. Using this technique, you can maintain constant volume levels across all the audio files or music you play, ensuring the sound quality is richer on wireless speakers or headphones, or even cable devices.

Hardware acceleration - If you are experiencing poor audio quality on your Windows PC or Mac OS system, you can easily enable hardware acceleration to change the audio quality. Utilizing the resources of the system hardware you already have, Spotify's hardware acceleration enhances the app's functionality and tries to deliver a better listening experience.

Conclusion

With these easy-to-follow steps, you can easily experience better sound quality on the streaming service. We recommend using the Premium subscription to properly implement all these settings on the Spotify mobile or desktop app. Note that the equalizer settings are still unavailable on the PC app.

