5 best Bluetooth speakers for quality audio

When listening to high-quality audio, whether outdoors or indoors, having an excellent Bluetooth speaker is a must. Bluetooth speakers are a hot commodity in the market right now, and we can see why. They offer portability, convenience, and great sound quality. That said, there are some factors to consider before buying one, including size, battery life, sound quality, and budget. With so many speakers available on the market, choosing the right one that meets your needs and budget can be overwhelming.

This article will list the five best Bluetooth speakers that'll give you the high-quality audio you need for your next outdoor adventure.

Marshall Kilburn II and four other Bluetooth speakers to enhance your listening experience

1)Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 3 ($85.28)

Device Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 3 Weight 1.17 pounds Size 4.65 x 4.53 x 4.65 inches Type Outdoor Battery 14 hours

If you're looking for a compact and budget-friendly Bluetooth speaker to take with you on your outdoor adventures, the Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 3 is a great choice. The device is waterproof and has an impressive 14 hours of battery life. It provides 360-degree audio coverage, and its lightweight design makes it perfect for use on the go. It's also floatable and designed to endure drops and bumps, but the only downside is that it lacks speaker dial control.

Pros

Budget-friendly. 360-degree audio coverage. Lightweight design. Effortless to use. Waterproof, Dustproof IP67. Long-range wireless coverage.

Cons

lacks speaker dial control.

2) Bose SoundLink Flex ($129.00)

Device Bose SoundLink Flex Weight 1.3 pounds Size 2.06 x 7.93 x 3.56 inches Type Soundbar Battery 12 hours

Bose SoundLink Flex is another great Bluetooth speaker in the market that delivers high-quality sound on a budget. It comes with an impressive 12-hour battery life and a decent wireless coverage range. The unique thing about the Bose SoundLink Flex is that it has a USB-C charging dock which makes charging much easier and faster. It also has IP67-rating waterproofing, making it ideal for outdoor adventures. With its size and portability, you can take it wherever you go. Whether you're on a trip with your friends or solo, the Bose SoundLink Flex will not disappoint.

Pros

Lightweight design, Easy to carry. Effortless to use. Waterproof, Dustproof IP67. EQ adjustment. Built-in microphone.

Cons

Little bit slow.

3) JBL Xtreme 2 ($179.99)

Device JBL Xtreme 2 Weight 5.27 pounds Size 7.9 x 12.1 x 18.1 inches Type Outdoor Battery 19 hours

JBL introduces the JBL Xtreme 2 as a midrange device. It is durable, waterproof, has powerful sound quality, and comes with an inbuilt rechargeable 10,000mAh Li-ion battery. The JBL Xtreme 2 has Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity with a decent range of Bluetooth coverage. This Bluetooth speaker has a 19-hour playtime, which is more than enough for a day out. It also has an IPX7 rating waterproof, which is great for gatherings around pools or beaches.

Pros

Durable fabric and rugged material 360-degree audio coverage. 19-hour playback. Effortless to use. IPX7 waterproof. 10000mAH Power Bank.

Cons

Expensive.

4) Marshall Kilburn II ($299.99)

Device Marshall Kilburn II Weight 5.5 pounds Size 9.57 x 6.42 x 5.51 inches Type Woofer, Tweeter Battery 20 + hours

The Marshall Kilburn II perfectly blends its iconic look and sound. Its iconic design and compact size will make it stand out on your shelf, yet you won't have to compromise on sound quality. With deep bass and crisp highs, this Bluetooth speaker is a treat for your ears. The battery life of this Bluetooth speaker is also impressive; according to Marshall, it'll give you up to 20 hours of continuous playtime. Overall, Marshall Kilburn II is one of the top performers in terms of design and sound quality.

Pros

20 hours of playback. Multidirectional audio coverage. Durable design. Impressive sound quality. Waterproof. 33 feet of wireless coverage.

Cons

Expensive.

5) Sony SRS-XG500 X-Series ($398.00)

Device Sony SRS-XG500 X-Series Weight 12.3 pounds Size 18.11 x 10.07 x 8.46 inches Type Tweeter, Woofer Battery 30 Hours

If you're a bass lover, the Sony SRS-XG500 X-Series is definitely worth considering. This speaker is a bit bulky but makes up for its sound quality. With its powerful bass and crystal-clear sound, the SRS-XG500 is perfect for any type of party. The Bluetooth speaker also has an IP66 water- and dust-resistant build, making it great for pool parties or beach trips. In terms of battery life, the SRS-XG500 lasts up to 30 hours, which is quite impressive. And with its durable build, you don't have to worry about accidental drops or scratches.

Pros

Heavy window-rattling bass. Multidirectional audio coverage. Effortless to use. Waterproof, Dustproof IP66. Guitar/mic input with separate controls. 30 hours of playback.

Cons

Heavyweight design. Expensive.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

