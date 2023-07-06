How to embed Threads posts on the internet? Entire process explained

Instagram's latest social media app, which also doubles as a substitute for Twitter, Threads, has gained much traction since its launch. Within just a few hours of its release, the newly released extension of Instagram has become one of the most downloaded apps on both iOS and Android. The newly released Instagram app is essentially a text-based social media platform akin to Twitter.

With Twitter's seemingly divisive decisions and arbitrary restrictions on how many tweets users can see each day, Instagram's new text-sharing app is a shining ray of hope. It features every tool and utility one would want to see in a text-based social platform without the unwieldy restrictions of Twitter.

That said, given the platform is in its infancy, there are still quite a few features that can be tricky to get hold of. One such feature is embedding Threads posts on the Internet, i.e., web posts and blogs. Here's a comprehensive guide with detailed instructions on how to do just that.

Detailed guide on how to embed Instagram Threads posts on the internet

Embedding Instagram Threads posts is quite similar to the standard Instagram posts, albeit with a single extra step. Also, given the app is still in its early stages (having been released no more than a day as of this writing), it lacks support for embedding via a desktop browser.

Instagram @instagram Threads is here – a new app where you can share updates and join convos



Use your Instagram account to log in and get started



threads.net Threads is here – a new app where you can share updates and join convosUse your Instagram account to log in and get started ✨ Threads is here – a new app where you can share updates and join convos ✨Use your Instagram account to log in and get started 🎉 threads.net https://t.co/mCNsx33ZVg

You will, unfortunately, need to use the mobile app, transfer the embed link over to your browser and then add it to your post or blog. It is a tedious process, especially if you are not used to keeping your phone handy while writing, but it is the only way to get embedded links on a PC.

Fortunately, since the platform is still growing, Meta, quite possibly, will eventually add support for the app on PCs and Macs. Until then, you can only use the mobile app to embed posts in your write-ups. Here's a complete guide on how to easily embed Threads posts:

Open the Threads app on your phone and go to the post you want to embed.

Next, select the "share" option below the post adjacent to the like and comment bubble.

Tap the share icon and select "embed post."

Copy the Embed Code and paste it into your blog.

If your phone supports it, the embed code selected will be copied to your phone's clipboard, ready to be pasted into your blog directly.

Kevin @kevinFult



He has linked it to Instagram. So, if you post on Threads, it will show up to your Instagram followers. From there, your followers are baited to create their own accounts.



Instagram has approx. 1.4 billion users.



Twitter has… Zuckerberg's strategy for Threads is top-tier.He has linked it to Instagram. So, if you post on Threads, it will show up to your Instagram followers. From there, your followers are baited to create their own accounts.Instagram has approx. 1.4 billion users.Twitter has… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Zuckerberg's strategy for Threads is top-tier.He has linked it to Instagram. So, if you post on Threads, it will show up to your Instagram followers. From there, your followers are baited to create their own accounts.Instagram has approx. 1.4 billion users.Twitter has… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/yEMnuufW5W

It should be noted that, If you don’t see the embed in your post after pasting the code, there's a high chance that the post, or the account itself, might be private or have embeds disabled for their Instagram profile.

