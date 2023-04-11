How to enable RT: Overdrive mode in Cyberpunk 2077: System requirements, expected performance, and more

CD Projekt Red has finally started rolling out Cyberpunk 2077's RT: Overdrive update for PC gamers, and it is now available for download. The developers have described Ray Tracing: Overdrive as the next innovation in gaming graphics. Currently, it is only available in the Technology Preview mode since CDPR believes some issues still need to be ironed out.

It is worth noting that the feature can only be enabled on high-end RTX 40 series and 30 series offerings. Even an RTX 3090 will only be capable of running the title at 1080p 30 FPS. The company recommends at least an RTX 4070 Ti for smooth performance.

This article will assist gamers in turning on the graphics mode on their gaming PCs after installing the update.

How to use RT: Overdrive mode in Cyberpunk 2077

Ray Tracing: Overdrive significantly boosts the visuals of Cyberpunk 2077. The title previously introduced support for DLSS 3 and packs some of the heaviest ray tracing implementations.

With RT: Overdrive, gamers can utilize complete path tracing, which is a considerable step up from the traditional rendering method. Path tracing produces the most life-like visuals possible on current-gen hardware.

This feature is available as a toggle in the in-game graphics settings menu. If you have qualifying hardware, follow these steps:

Step 1. Pause the video game if you are playing it. Then, go to Settings.

Step 2. Next, navigate to the Graphics tab.

Step 3. There are two different ways to enable RT Overdrive. You can use Quick Preset to navigate to the appropriate settings. However, this may affect other settings that you had previously set.

Another option is to scroll down to the dedicated Path Tracing toggle from the graphics menu and turn it on or off depending on your choice.

The game also allows players to turn on path tracing specifically in the photo mode to take screenshots with the best visual quality. To do this, scroll down to the Ray Tracing section in the Graphics menu and turn the toggle on.

System requirements for RT: Overdrive

Cyberpunk 2077's updated system requirements (Image via CD Projekt Red)

As mentioned earlier, the lower bar of entry into Cyberpunk 2077's RT Overdrive mode is quite high. The developers recommend an RTX 3090 for 1080p 30 FPS output. To play the game with the feature at higher resolutions, an RTX 4070 Ti or higher is recommended.

Users who want to use RT: Overdrive in the photo mode need to have a GPU with at least 8 GB of VRAM. This can be any graphics card that supports ray tracing, including the RTX 20 and 30 series.

RT: Overdrive has been built exclusively in partnership with Nvidia. Thus, gamers with AMD graphics cards cannot use this feature.

Expected performance

The new RT: Overdrive mode can be exceptionally demanding with the hardware. There have been reports suggesting that even the RTX 4090 gets around 16-17 FPS in the title, which is quite surprising.

In our testing, we found that the current-gen Nvidia flagship gets around 71 FPS in 4K without ray tracing or any form of DLSS. Thus, gamers might have to rely on DLSS 3 to render the game at a much lower resolution to get playable results with the new mode turned on.

