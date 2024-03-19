How to enable and use Steam Families

The new Steam Families simplifies the existing Family Sharing and Family View features and brings them under one roof. Gaming can be an expensive hobby and not everyone can purchase new games on Steam, some of which come with a hefty $70 price tag. This is the reason the Family Sharing feature is loved by the community as you can enjoy your game purchases with your friends and families.

The latest Steam Families introduces many new features to the existing Family Sharing, such as Child Purchase requests, and even the new ability where members can play games from the same library simultaneously.

Keep reading if you are interested in learning about how to enable this new feature on your Steam profile and start sharing your library with your friends or family members.

How to enable and use the Steam Families feature in Valve's Storefront

The Steam Families is currently in beta (Image via Valve)

Here's how you can enable the Steam Families feature.

Open the Steam client and go to Settings. You can access this menu by clicking on the Steam option in the top left corner of your screen.

and go to You can access this menu by clicking on the Steam option in the top left corner of your screen. Go to the Interface section, and select Client Beta Participation.

section, and select Choose the Steam Family Beta and restart the client.

The steps after your Steam Client has finished updating are quite simple. Do the following.

Click on your Account Name . (The small tab that shows your profile picture and name at the top right corner of the screen)

. (The small tab that shows your profile picture and name at the top right corner of the screen) Go to Account Details .

. Head over to the Family Management section.

section. Now you can join or create a new Steam Family with your friends.

Keep in mind that the Steam Families features support only six members, so it will be you and five other people you select.

What’s new in the Steam Families feature?

You can expect the following from the latest update to the Steam client.

Family Library Sharing

The new update to the Library Sharing option allows you to play a video game simultaneously from your friend's collection, even if they are using their account and playing something.

Parental Controls

You will be able to monitor what games your child is playing from any location as long as you have access to Steam Families. The new role of Adult will allow you to set up a set of rules, which you can impose on the account with the Child role. You can control what video games your children play, monitor their chat, and decide how long they playtime is.

Child Purchase Requests

To sweeten the deal even further, Valve has added an option where you can approve game purchase requests for your children. Only after you approve the payment will the game be added to your kid's Steam Library. This will allow you to keep your children away from content that you deem inappropriate.

