How to enter the Xbox Series X Bluey Edition giveaway?

Microsoft is giving away a custom Xbox Series X console and controller to promote a new game, Bluey: The Videogame, which is solely based on Bluey, an Australian animated children's TV show about a Blue Heeler puppy and his family. Bluey is one of the most beloved shows available on Disney+, and importantly, Disney now holds the show's international rights and broadcasts it frequently on their numerous cable TV channels spanning the globe.

On X (formerly Twitter), Xbox is handing out a distinct custom console that transforms the boxy form of the Xbox Series X into the energetic blue heeler dog from the popular show. To sweeten the deal, a bespoke blue controller is included in the package, showcasing the beloved characters Bluey and her sister Bingo.

What is the Xbox Series X Bluey Edition giveaway, and how can you participate?

For the first time, the Bluey franchise enters the world of console gaming with the Xbox Series X by Microsoft. The game, Bluey: The Videogame, itself is a celebration of this occasion and allows for co-op playing with up to four participants. Join Bluey, Bingo, their mom, Chilly, and dad, Bandit, as they unleash their imaginative playing throughout the neighborhood.

Subsequently, Microsoft is hosting a giveaway of their console, which is a customized Xbox inspired by the beloved character Bluey. The lucky champion will boast ownership of an Xbox console that's been transformed into the vibrant and recognizable colors of Bluey himself. Plus, the whimsical custom wireless controller is adorned with the adorable Bluey and his dear sister Bingo.

Follow the subsequent steps if you're keen on procuring the console:

Create an account on X (formerly Twitter), or if you already have an account, simply follow the official Xbox account. Then, you must retweet the Xbox Sweepstakes tweet (attached above) with the #BlueyXboxSweepstakes hashtag.

The contest's official rules state that it will come to a close at 8 pm PT on December 13, 2023. It's significant to note that participants must meet the requirements of being a legal resident in a country or region supported by an Xbox Console, as well as being at least eighteen years old.

All rewards available in the Xbox Series X Bluey Edition giveaway

The following prizes will be awarded to one lucky winner of the Xbox Bluey Edition giveaway:

Xbox Series X Custom Console inspired by Bluey. Retail Value: $440.

Custom Xbox Wireless Controller inspired by Bluey. Retail Value: $59.99.

After the winner is chosen, the prizes will be shipped out within 28 days, according to the official website.

