Where to buy Chocolate Xbox Controller? Prices and more

Teaming up with Warner Bros., Microsoft has whipped up a deliciously edible Chocolate Xbox Controller that channels the charming eccentricity of Willy Wonka and his magical chocolate factory. The popular story of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory has witnessed countless adaptations, including the upcoming musical Wonka, which features a star-studded cast starring Timothée Chalamet.

Subsequently, Xbox unveiled a special chocolate-colored Xbox Series X that not only resembles a chocolate bar but also boasts a display that mimics the whimsical candy shop featured in the beloved classic tale. However, this specific package will not be available for retail purchase. Instead, Xbox will be hosting a competition for a limited-edition reward that will occur from November 13, 2023, to December 14, 2023.

This piece will share all of the details regarding the Chocolate Xbox Controller.

Where to buy the Chocolate Xbox Controller

Expand Tweet

The Chocolate Xbox Series X controller is made of pure chocolate. Furthermore, it comes in a fancy gold wrapper. It's a special edition version that's been molded into the shape of a candy bar and features the iconic Wonka crest on its surface. The most unique aspect of this package is that, although the primary variant isn't edible, one of the two included controllers most certainly is.

Follow the steps for a chance to win the Chocolate Xbox Controller:

Follow Xbox's official page on X (formerly Twitter)

Retweet the Sweepstakes tweet (attached above) with the #XboxWonkaSweepstakes hashtag

Importantly, the giveaway is strictly restricted to those over 18 years of age and will be available from November 13 to December 14.

All rewards available in the Chocolate Xbox Controller giveaway

Expand Tweet

There will be a collection of chocolate truffles, along with a burgundy-colored Xbox Wireless Controller that is exclusively designed. The following five truffles will be included:

Achievement Hunting : Energy-boosting ingredients in the form of a delectable chocolate

: Energy-boosting ingredients in the form of a delectable chocolate Button Masher : It's loaded with bold espresso

: It's loaded with bold espresso Your Citrus Sidekick : Chocolate and orange come together as a duo that is expected to brighten up your taste buds

: Chocolate and orange come together as a duo that is expected to brighten up your taste buds Xtra Kick : Contains a perfect amount of spice, which counteracts the sweetness

: Contains a perfect amount of spice, which counteracts the sweetness Wonka for the Win: The essence of a great truffle is showcased with 100% pure chocolate taking the spotlight

Roald Dahl's bestselling children's book, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, showcases a captivating personality, leading to the question of how this figure became the beloved Willy Wonka we know today. "Wonka" provides an answer to this question by recounting the incredible journey of the world's most excellent inventor, chocolatier, and magician to become the iconic Willy Wonka.