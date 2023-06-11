How to fix stick drift on PS5

Stick drift is common with new PlayStation 5 (PS5) controllers. Many gamers have reported malfunctions in the analog thumbsticks of the DualSense within a year of usage. The issue is annoying since it registers unwanted input and can be a nuisance in competitive games where snappiness is key. Moreover, Sony only provides a short six-month-long warranty for their DualSense controllers.

Since most gamers report the issue within eight months to a year after using the controller, they are either left with trying to fix it on their own or buying a new DualSense, which adds an expense of $70 (or more, depending on the edition used).

In this article, we will explore the stick drift issue and list steps on how to prevent it and potentially fix it.

Why does PS5 stick drift?

PS5 stick drifts can be caused due to multiple issues. The most common is damaged internals, lack of proper contact between the analog joysticks and the underlying PCB, and corrupt firmware, to name a few.

Reports also suggest the new DualSense controller isn't built as well as its last-gen DualShock counterparts, and stick drift issues are more common. Since Sony pairs the controller with a short warranty period, PS5 gamers are prompted to replace it with a new controller.

How to avoid stick drift on PS5

Although the methods listed below aren't sure-fire ways of preventing stick drift on a DualSense controller, they work most of the time:

Method 1: Don't use the PS5 controller too roughly

Many gamers beat their controllers around, which is a common way of damaging some of the components inside, resulting in stick drift issues. If you take good care of your DualSense joystick and use it gently, you might not face the stick drift issue.

Method 2: Clean your controller regularly

Often, dirt trapped in the feet of the analog joysticks might cause stick drift issues. Thus, every two weeks or so, consider cleaning your DualSense with some isopropyl alcohol and a clean microfiber cloth. This will help reduce the possibility of stick drift issues on the PS5 controller.

How to fix PS5 stick drift

Okay, let's face it: your PS5 controller is already throwing some tantrums, and you're the latest victim of the infamous stick drift issue. More often than not, the issue can be fixed. Let's look at some of the easy fixes you can try before mailing your controller to Sony customer support.

Method 1: Update the controller firmware

Sometimes, stick drift issues might result from outdated firmware. This is especially true if your console is new and you face the aforementioned issue out of the box. Follow these steps to update the controller firmware:

Step 1. Connect the controller to the console via a USB cable.

Step 2. After powering on your PlayStation, go to Accessories → Wireless Controller Device Software. The PlayStation will automatically check the firmware version and report whether your controller is up to date. If it isn't, update the software.

Step 3. Restart the console and the controller and check if the stick drift issue persists.

Method 2: Reset the controller

Resetting the controller might help solve the issue if there are clashes in the settings. Follow these steps to reset your PS5 controller:

Step 1. Turn off the PlayStation 5 and the controller.

Step 2. Take a mobile SIM card ejection tool and insert it into the small reset button at the back of the controller. Long press the button for about 10 seconds and then release it.

Step 3. Turn on your PlayStation 5 and check if the controller works fine.

Method 3: Replace the DualSense analog joysticks

The ultimate fix to stick drift issues is replacing the analog joysticks on the DualSense controller. This, however, will require some technical know-how, two new analog joysticks, and a repair toolkit. If you have an old DualShock 4 lying around, you can pair its joysticks with the new DualSense since both controllers share the same analog thumbsticks.

If you believe you can't change the controller sticks yourself, consider sending the controller to Sony for repairs. The new DualSense controllers are only backed by a six-month warranty. However, if your controller is over half a year old, you might have to replace it.

