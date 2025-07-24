How to fix Wuchang Fallen Feathers stuttering on PC error - Possible reasons and fixes explored

If you're experiencing Wuchang Fallen Feathers stuttering on PC, you're not alone. The game, while visually impressive, thanks to Unreal Engine 5’s Lumen lighting and Virtual Shadow Maps, struggles with performance hiccups, especially during traversal-heavy areas. The stutters don’t appear to be shader-related in the traditional sense. Instead, early testing suggests the root issue lies in how the game manages system memory and VRAM.

These problems aren’t constant, but they’re disruptive enough to affect pacing during combat or exploration. Here’s a look at what’s possibly causing Wuchang Fallen Feathers to stutter on PC and what you could do to minimize it.

Note: These methods are workarounds that may not apply to everyone, but they might help you get back into the game.

Why Wuchang Fallen Feathers is experiencing a stuttering error on PC

Wuchang is a graphics-intensive title (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // 505 Games)

Unlike some other UE5 titles where shader compilation causes initial frame drops, Wuchang’s stutters persist even after shaders are compiled. On systems with RTX 4070 and RTX 4060 GPUs, the former managed to force decent stability, but the latter struggled at 1080p. What stood out most was the unusual CPU usage spikes, often triggered during transitions or loading new areas.

The game doesn’t appear to have any memory leak issues, but it does seem to pull from system memory when VRAM runs low, leading to noticeable micro-freezes or frame dips. This becomes more apparent on GPUs with 8 GB or less VRAM.

Real-time fixes to reduce stuttering on PC in Wuchang Fallen Feathers

Here are some possible workarounds to fix the stuttering on PC when playing Wuchang Fallen Feathers.

1) Cap your frame rate for better stability

A gameplay still from Wuchang (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // 505 Games)

Wuchang doesn’t handle fluctuating frame rates well, resulting in stuttering on PC. Locking your FPS to a stable value, preferably close to your average in-game frame rate, helps reduce stutter frequency. You can use the in-game frame limiter if you're not using Frame Generation (NVIDIA DLSS or AMD's Fluid Motion Frames).

If it is enabled, use external tools like NVIDIA Control Panel, AMD Software, or MSI Afterburner to cap the frame rate manually.

Keep the limit close to your GPU's consistent output. For example, if you average 65–70 FPS, set the cap to 60. Avoid capping it higher than your average, as that has little to no effect on frame pacing.

2) Rebuild shader cache manually

Although shader compilation isn’t the main culprit, refreshing your shader cache can still help clear up accumulated build errors or misloads. You can do this by:

Reinstalling your GPU drivers to trigger a shader recompile. To do so, go to your GPU manufacturer’s official site (NVIDIA, AMD, or INTEL), download the latest drivers, install them, and then restart your PC before relaunching the game.

Manually deleting the shader cache stored in your Steamapps directory for Wuchang.

Just make sure not to touch the save files, which are located separately under AppData. Removing the cache won’t wipe your progress, but always double-check folder paths before deleting anything.

3) Drop texture and shadow quality if using under 8 GB VRAM

Texture and Shadow settings are the biggest VRAM consumers in Wuchang. If you’re playing on a card with less than 8 GB of VRAM, lowering both to Low will significantly improve consistency. Texture Quality also impacts filtering, so dropping it has visual trade-offs, but it’s worth it for smoother gameplay.

Shadow Quality, though not labeled as ray traced, appears to pull from UE5’s RT features. Reducing this setting helps lighten the GPU’s load and reduces stuttering on PC during heavy combat or when transitioning across shadowed environments.

4) Install .NET Framework and Visual C++ redistributables

Some Unreal Engine games rely on system-level runtime packages. We recommend:

Installing both .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8.

Reinstalling all Visual C++ Redistributables (2010–2022, x86 and x64).

These help with background processes that the game engine might depend on, especially when it comes to asset streaming and input timing.

These are a few steps you can follow to possibly resolve stuttering on PC when playing Wuchang Fallen Feathers.

