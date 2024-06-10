How to get iOS 18 Beta on your iPhone

Apple's iOS 18 beta update is now available for download, following the conclusion of the keynote event at the Worldwide Developer Conference 2024. Like in previous years, users can now download the beta update on eligible iPhones to get all the latest iOS 18 features. With a heavy focus on AI and a lot of other features, the upcoming iOS 18 update is one of the biggest OS releases from Apple.

However, like beta updates from Apple in the past few years, the iOS 18 developer update is bound to be riddled with bugs and app crashes, and we don't recommend you install it on your daily driver. Still, if you want to proceed, here is a completed guide on how to install iOS 18 beta on your iPhone.

All iPhones that are eligible to run iOS 18 beta

Before we learn how to install iOS 18 beta update on the latest iPhones, we first take a look at all the devices that are eligible to run iOS 18.

iPhone 15

iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 Mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone SE (2020, 2nd generation)

iPhone SE (2022, 3rd generation)

Older Apple smartphones like iPhone X, iPhone 8, and more are no longer eligible to download the latest iOS update.

How to install the iOS 18 beta update on your iPhone?

How to install iOS 18 beta update on your iPhone? (Image via Future OS/YouTube)

You must first register on the Apple Developer website, and then register there as a developer. The user must also have two-factor authentication enabled and provide their full name and address. Here are the steps you must follow to register as a developer in the Apple Developer Program.

Open the App Store on your iPhone and download the Apple Developers app or access the above-mentioned website.

Sign in with your Apple ID credentials and enter your details. You will be now signed up as a developer to download the iOS 18 beta update.

As mentioned earlier, iOS beta updates are typically filled with bugs, so we recommend you take a full backup of your device before installing this update.

With all of these prerequisites set aside, we now take a look at some easy-to-follow steps to install the iOS 18 beta update on your iPhone.

Open the Settings app on your iPhone.

app on your iPhone. Tap on General and then select Software Update .

. Make sure to use the same Apple ID that was used to register as a developer.

Tap on Beta updates. The iOS 18 Developer Beta update should be visible now.

The iOS 18 Developer Beta update should be visible now. Lastly, select Download and Install, and the iOS 18 developer update will be installed on your iPhone.

The first Public Beta of the latest iOS 18 is expected to come in July 2024, with the stable release to follow in September with the introduction of the Apple iPhone 16 series.