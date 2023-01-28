How to get Steam Deck repair parts from iFixit?

For those looking to fix their damaged Steam Deck, iFixit's reliable listings allow users to replace every inch of the popular hand-held gaming console. All Deck parts available on iFixit are genuine Valve-approved units, which one can install into their console without hassle.

Want to buy official parts for your Steam Deck? With iFixit offering many user-friendly features, the process is simpler than it seems. Take a look at how you can easily grab genuine components for your hand-held console.

Here's how you can buy Steam Deck parts from iFixit

For those unaware, iFixit is an online platform that sells reliable repair parts, precision tools, and fix kits for guided repair. It also hosts a massive community that contributes to its repair guides section. Users can access hundreds of elaborate repair guides pertaining to popular products for free.

To buy repair parts for the hand-held gaming console, head to the iFixit website and hover on the Store tab to expand its options. Here, locate and click on Game Console Parts. Under this section, you'll find the components you may be looking for.

At the time of writing, the platform offers ten types of repair items, including adhesives, batteries, buttons, joysticks, fans, speakers, power adapters, screws, screens, and case components, for the Deck console. You can buy the repair part or include a complete fix kit.

What are fix kits, and how does it help?

Fix kits include the repair part and all the tools required to complete the repair/replacement. If you are not sure about the essentials for the repair process, grab a fix kit instead. You can also pair fix kits with official replacement guides for a seamless repair process.

For replacement guides, open the buy page for the Steam Deck parts and scroll down to find the step-by-step manual for the process. These guides are contributed by the community and verified by the platform. You can access all the guides on iFixit for free.

iFixit guides for Steam Deck parts are reliable and elaborate, which is great for beginners in the Do-It-Yourself world. The guides also include statistics like Difficulty, Time Required, and Steps to help plan your schedule accordingly.

Are iFixit prices worth it?

All Steam Deck components available on iFixit are judiciously priced, as per Valve's policy. For example, a replacement fan comes at $29.99, while an analog stick (joystick) comes at $24.99.

While most repair parts for the Deck are reasonably priced on iFixit, screen replacements can be hefty, especially if you own the 512GB variant. The same applies to battery replacements, which can also be heavy on your budget.

Back in 2022, Valve partnered up with iFixit to provide official repair parts for its Steam Deck, which features a simple internal design and is easy to tear down, making repairs very uncomplicated.

For example, you can simply unplug and plug the analog controller sticks and fans into the console, without having to worry about an integrated connection.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes