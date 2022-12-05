How to get YouTube Music Recap 2022

Wrapping up 2022, YouTube Music Recap is back with nostalgia you to reminisce about the fleeting moments that got you through the year.

YouTube introduced a Recap feature last year, inspired by Spotify Wrapped. It compiles your viewing/listening statistics and whips up a list of creators you followed, discovered before others, and viewed, on YouTube this year.

The feature lists your favorite artists with decorative artworks and statistics that you can share across other social media platforms, and also save the playlists to your library.

Susan Wojcicki @SusanWojcicki Starting today, music fans can explore their 2022 Recap on either @YouTube Music or the main @YouTube app. Read more on how we've made this experience even more immersive this year! yt.be/HZhaR Starting today, music fans can explore their 2022 Recap on either @YouTubeMusic or the main @YouTube app. Read more on how we've made this experience even more immersive this year! yt.be/HZhaR

So here’s how to get your own recap of 2022 and share it on your social media wall.

Accessing your YouTube Music Recap on Android, iOS, and desktop

Android & iOS

YouTube Music @youtubemusic check out your stats with sooo…who was your number-one artist in 2022??check out your stats with #YouTubeMusicRecap sooo…who was your number-one artist in 2022?? 🎶 check out your stats with #YouTubeMusicRecap https://t.co/FQd1u94rTd

Follow the steps given below to get your YouTube Music Recap on Android & iOS:

Open your YouTube Music app. In the upper-right corner, you will find your profile icon. Click on it. Click on Your Recap. Click on Watch Now and it’s done.

Your YouTube Music Recap shows up in a story format that you can download or share directly. Other than that, you will find personalized music photo albums of your favorite artists based on your seasonal recaps that can also be downloaded and shared.

You can connect them to Google photos to personalize them. YouTube will also have your 2021 Recap playlists to browse through if you wish to go through it again.

Desktop

YouTube Music 2022 Recap (Image via YouTube)

As for desktops, there is no YouTube Music Recap in the story format like Android & iOS. You can still find your 2022 Recap Playlist by going through the following steps:

Open your web browser and go to "music.youtube.com". Sign in to your account Click on the profile icon and go to Your Channel There, you will find your Recap Playlists for 2022 and 2021, but without the exotic story cards.

You can also find the same on your main YouTube app by typing "2022 Recap" in the search bar. So, be sure to check it out and share your playlists with friends.

A closer look at YouTube Music Recap

Let's go over how YouTube went about with their version of making a "playlist chart" of sorts:

The base format is pretty much the same. However, YouTube opted for an artistic presentation with a pleasant color scheme in contrast to the loud and peppy design flashes on Spotify.

The statistical data in Recap focuses on search patterns and the music you explore. It'll show you the total amount of time you spent listening to your favorite tracks, including your top 5 artists and genres.

Based on the data collected throughout the year, it assigns your listening habits a percentage, denoting whether it's an "on trend" or a "deep cut" type.

YouTube Recap illustrates the artists you have viewed the most and which are your top tracks. Additionally, it also picks out "the one song" that truly defines your year.

Essentially, it's a track that you have returned to over and over again, at parties or when chilling by yourself. And we know it means recalling the associated memories that go with it, so there's a fun twist.

Also, like Spotify Wrapped, Recap offers a neat "Music Personality" label that showcases your musical inclinations. It has different types of personalities like "The Nomad," "The Trend Setter," "The Trend Driver," and more that you can share on social media to showcase your tastes.

Since sounds have a direct association with our memories and state of mind, this YouTube Music Recap feature is a fun one to have near this time when we feel particularly nostalgic over everything that has taken place over the year.

