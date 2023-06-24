How to link your Fitbit account with your Google account

Google account can be linked to your Fitbit device to better keep logs of your wide range of activities. It can provide data backup, calendar integration, and Google Fit app integration. Fitbit is a great device to take care of your health stats and track your fitness progress over the days. Integrating Fitbit into your Google account can significantly improve user experience.

This article will highlight how you can link your Fitbit account to your Google account. One thing to note is that if you don't own a Fitbit wearable, you can still create an account using the Fitbit mobile app, which uses your smartphone sensors to track your physical activities.

How do I link my Fitbit to my Google Account?

Once you are sure you have both accounts ready, follow the next steps to link your Fitbit to your Google account:

1) Open account settings on Fitbit mobile app

Install and run the mobile app by Fitbit and navigate towards the "Account" settings by clicking the icon given on the bottom right corner inside the app layout. You should see an "Apps and devices" option once you scroll through it. Click on this option, search for "Google," and open that setting.

How do I sync my Fitbit to my Google Account?

Once you have navigated to Google settings, you just need to follow some simple steps to get started with syncing both your accounts.

You should see a "Connect" option. Click on that Proceeding, a new window will open. Follow the on-screen prompts to sign in with Google. Give your Google account credentials and click on the sign-in option.

After the above steps, Google will ask to grant certain permissions to Fitbit. Read through the information carefully and tap on the "Allow" button to grant the necessary ones.

After this step, Fitbit will display a confirmation message on your app screen that your Google account is successfully linked.

What are the advantages of Linking Fitbit to Google

Linking both these accounts can give several benefits, which include the following:

1) Health Data Sync and Google Fit integration

Your smart-watch activity and health data, including heart rate, steps, and sleep, will be automatically synced with Google. This integration lets you have a consolidated view of your fitness progress and health metrics.

This health data can be integrated with Google Fit, a fitness-tracking application by Google. This means that your activity will be visible within the Google Fit app, and you can take advantage of its features, such as challenges and personalized recommendations.

2) Calendar Integration and Google Assistant features

Your workout sessions and activity summaries can be added to your Google Calendar. This feature can specifically improve your organization and help you stick to your commitments.

You can also use voice commands with Google Assistant to get quick updates on your fitness progress. An example will be, "Hey Google, how many steps have I taken today?" or "Hey Google, what's my heart rate?"

If you want to change certain settings, you can find them in your phone Account settings. Linking these accounts is not as hard a task as it seems. Following these simple steps can help you link and sync your health and fitness activity data across devices.

For more such informative content, follow GamingTech/ Sportskeeda.

Poll : 0 votes