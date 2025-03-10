How long was X (Twitter) down for? (March 10, 2025)

X (Twitter) suffered an outage on March 10, 2025, at around 2:30 am PDT / 9:30 am GMT / 3 pm IST. This led to a massive disruption in X's services globally, with reports coming in from the US, UK, India, and other regions. The server issues were fixed quickly, and services gradually resumed after an hour in many regions.

This article will tell you everything you need to know about the X (Twitter) outage on March 10, 2025.

X (Twitter) suffered a massive outage

X (Twitter) logo (Image via BoliviaInteligente on Unsplash)

X, formerly known as Twitter, suffered an outage on March 10, 2025, which led to users flocking to other social media platforms like Facebook to express their frustrations. It was a global outage, and everyone was affected by it.

How long was X down for?

The outage lasted for a whole hour before services were promptly restored. However, it took a bit longer in other regions. Even after services were restored, a few users felt some slowdowns.

What caused the outrage? Was it a cyberattack?

As of this writing, X has not confirmed the cause of the outage. Elon Musk, who owns X, is quite active on the platform but has yet to address this. Also, since there are no indications of a possible cyberattack, rumors about the outage being an attack are ruled out until X announces it.

This isn't the first time social media services suffered a downtime. Meta's platform also suffers from network outages. Sony's PlayStation Network also suffered a massive outage on February 7, 2025, which lasted 24 hours, prompting many to believe it was a cyberattack. Therefore, it is understandable if people thought it was the same for X.

Current status of X (Twitter)

X downtime reports (Image via Downdetector)

As of this writing, X (Twitter) is fully functional, and nothing appears out of the ordinary. According to DownDetector, almost all the reports of X downtime are gone, and there's nothing to worry about. We will post an update if there are any changes.

