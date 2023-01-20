How does the new Ryzen 9 7900 compare to the Core i9 9900? Specs, performance, pricing, and more compared

The AMD Ryzen 9 7900 was unveiled during the most awaited annual tech event, CES 2023, as the high-end processor based on the latest Zen 4 architecture. It is targeted toward the desktop market.

The latest chipset serves as a low-cost variant of the powerful 7900X, launched in September 2022. The CPU launched on January 14 and is currently available in retail stores. It is the direct upgrade to the Ryzen 9 5900 and comes along with the exact core and thread count.

The Intel Core i9 9900 was a highly powerful processor upon its release in April 2019 and can still hold most demanding applications and games to this day. It is one of the first-choice chipsets still under use by enthusiasts and content creators.

This article will dive into the comparison between the newly released and a three-year-old high-end processor.

Ryzen 9 7900 justifies the price tag over the Core i9 9900

The AMD Ryzen 9 7900 is set to compete with the latest generation of Intel processors. It is equipped to be compatible with the newly released hardware while being based on the powerful Zen 4 architecture and 5nm technology.

It would be fair to state that the Core i9 9900 has already aged as it is set to complete its three-year anniversary this April and is based on Coffee Lake architecture at 14nm technology. However, it can still handle most demanding applications and multitasking without any lags or slowdowns.

Specifications

The Ryzen 9 7900 is powered by 12 cores and 24 threads with a base clock speed of 3.7 GHz, which can be boosted up to 5.4 GHz to handle CPU-intensive workloads and games.

It requires 65W TDP to power up and uses the latest generation AM5 socket. Moreover, the processor is coupled up with an iGPU that can handle light to moderate graphics-intensive tasks.

Basis Ryzen 9 7900 Core i9 9900 Architecture Zen 4 Coffee Lake Technology 5mm 14mm Base Clock 3.7 GHz 3.1 GHz Max Boost Clock 5.4 GHz 5 GHz CPU Socket AM5 LGA1151 iGPU AMD Radeon Graphics Intel Graphics UHD 630 Memory Compatibility DDR5 DDR4 Overclockable Yes No Launch Date Q1’ 23 Q2’19

The Core i9 9900 is equipped with eight cores and 16 threads. It can handle gaming and streaming fairly well at the same time using the 3.1 GHz base clock speed, which has the ability to boost up to 5 GHz.

The chip is bundled with an Intel UHD Graphics 630 integrated GPU that can run videos without any issues but is not meant for gaming.

Performance

The latest Ryzen processor should work significantly better on paper due to its improvements over the course of almost four years. After several tests, over different applications and games, the AMD counterpart seems to beat the fourth-generation processor by a huge margin.

Basis Ryzen 9 7900 Core i9 9900 Difference Cinebench R23 Single Core 1964 1284 +53% Cinebench R23 Multi Core 28905 12205 +137% Geekbench 5 Single Core 2206 1292 +71% Geekbench 5 Multi Core 20510 8047 +154%

The AMD Ryzen 9 7900 beats Intel i9 9900 by at least 50% margin in performance in the above applications and draws the exact amount of power. However, Intel can reach 100°C before throttling while AMD can reach up to 95°C before it shuts down to save itself from burning up.

Pricing

The AMD Ryzen 9 7900 is priced at $429, which is currently one of the flagship processors available at an affordable price. It competes with the Intel i9 12900K and offers better performance at $60 lower price tag.

The Core i9 9900 currently retails at around $350 on online websites. However, it will be unable to take advantage of the hardware because of the lack of compatibility with the newer motherboards.

Conclusion

The AMD Ryzen 9 7900 is compatible with the latest hardware and is overkill for the recently released demanding applications, and is available at a justified price point of a little over $400. It can even compete with the 12th generation Intel processors, with users saving money as well as getting better performance.

On the other hand, the Intel Core i9 9900 is already turning four years old in 2023 and currently barely handles heavy workloads and finds it difficult to provide decent frames at high settings. Users building a new PC should avoid opting for this processor as it is on its way to becoming obsolete.

