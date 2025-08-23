How to pre-order Google Pixel 10

The Google Pixel 10 was officially unveiled on August 20, 2025, during the Made by Google '25 event. It has gathered quite a bit of attention thanks to its sleek design, upgraded hardware, and a new and powerful processor. Naturally, many tech enthusiasts and loyal Pixel users are eager to be among the first to get their hands on this new flagship.

If you’re looking to secure a Pixel 10 before it hits retail shelves, pre-ordering is the best option. This article looks into the steps to pre-order the Google Pixel 10, where to do it, and what you should keep in mind before completing your purchase.

How do you pre-order the Google Pixel 10?

The Pixel 10 has been launched at a mid-range price of $799 for the base model (Image via Google)

Pre-orders for the Google Pixel 10 started immediately after the official launch event. The new smartphone is available in two configurations, namely 128GB and 256GB models. Moreover, there are tons of color options like Moonstone, Indigo, Jade, Lemongrass, and more to choose from.

Follow these steps to pre-order your Pixel 10:

Visit the official Google website and go to the Pixel 10 homepage.

Select the button in the top-right corner to pre-order.

Set the desired configuration (color, carrier, Pixel Care+ protection).

Enter your pin code to see the possible delivery date.

Using the above steps, you can pre-order your Pixel 10 and expect delivery by August 28. Besides the official website, you can also pre-order from third-party websites like Best Buy. However, the device ends up being a little more expensive in this case. We recommend you act quickly, as popular color variants or higher storage options often sell out quite quickly.

