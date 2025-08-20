  • home icon
  Google Pixel 10 vs 10 Pro vs 10 Pro XL vs 10 Pro Fold: Which smartphone should you get?

Google Pixel 10 vs 10 Pro vs 10 Pro XL vs 10 Pro Fold: Which smartphone should you get?

By Arka Mukherjee
Modified Aug 20, 2025 19:44 GMT
The Pixel 10 and 10 Fold are capable phones for the enthusiast market (Image via Google)
The Pixel 10 and 10 Fold are capable phones for the enthusiast market (Image via Google)

Google has unveiled its latest Pixel 10 lineup of smartphones. This year, the company is bringing four distinct models, in line with other major manufacturers like Samsung and Apple. In other news, Pixel is getting a telephoto camera even on the base model with an industry-grade IP68 rating on the foldable — even Samsung's foldables, which are widely considered industry leaders, haven't achieved this feat. Alongside, you also get a better SoC, Tensor G5, which improves CPU performance by 34%.

Here's everything you need to know about the devices launched this evening, alongside our analysis of which one you should consider buying.

Google Pixel 10 vs 10 Pro vs 10 Pro XL vs 10 Pro Fold: How would real-world performance vary?

The Pixel 10 brings significant improvements in processing and cameras (Image via Google)
The Pixel 10 brings significant improvements in processing and cameras (Image via Google)

For starters, the Pixel 10 series is shipping with the same seven-year update commitment as the last generation. The pricing is staying the same this gen, which is a welcome move after Google has consistently jacked up the asking amount for the phones.

also-read-trending Trending

Coming to more fine-grained details, the display is being upgraded to a 3,000 nit LTPO on the Pro models, which exceeds the industry standard. Tensor G5 is also based on the improved TSMC 3N node, with fully customized CPU cores. Google claims the improvised design has added 34% extra processing and rendering capabilities, which should be huge for both gaming and AI.

Qi2-based faster wireless charging is coming to all Pixel devices this year, with battery capacities upgraded to 4,970 mAh to 5,200 mAh depending on the model you're buying. With a graphite-based cooler on the base variant and a vapor chamber-based cooling solution on the Pro models, you can expect slight improvements to body heat management.

Here's a look at the specs of the devices side-by-side:

Specification

Pixel 10

Pixel 10 Pro

Pixel 10 Pro XL

Pixel 10 Pro Fold

DISPLAY

Screen Size

6.3"

6.3"

6.8"

6.4" (cover) + 8.0" (inner)

Display Type

Actua Display OLED

Super Actua LTPO OLED

Super Actua LTPO OLED

OLED (both displays)

Resolution

2424 x 1080 (422 PPI)

2856 x 1280 (495 PPI)

2992 x 1344 (486 PPI)

2424 x 1080 + 2076 x 2152

Refresh Rate

60-120Hz (adaptive)

1-120Hz (LTPO)

1-120Hz (LTPO)

120Hz (both displays)

Peak Brightness

3,000 nits

3,300 nits

3,300 nits

3,000 nits (both)

HDR Brightness

2,000 nits

2,200 nits

2,200 nits

2,000 nits

Protection

Gorilla Glass Victus 2

Gorilla Glass Victus 2

Gorilla Glass Victus 2

Ultra-thin glass (inner)

PROCESSOR & MEMORY

Chipset

Google Tensor G5 (3nm)

Google Tensor G5 (3nm)

Google Tensor G5 (3nm)

Google Tensor G5 (3nm)

CPU

1x 3.78GHz + 5x 3.05GHz + 2x 2.25GHz

1x 3.78GHz + 5x 3.05GHz + 2x 2.25GHz

1x 3.78GHz + 5x 3.05GHz + 2x 2.25GHz

1x 3.78GHz + 5x 3.05GHz + 2x 2.25GHz

GPU

Imagination DXT-48-1536

Imagination DXT-48-1536

Imagination DXT-48-1536

Imagination DXT-48-1536

RAM

12GB LPDDR5X

16GB LPDDR5X

16GB LPDDR5X

16GB LPDDR5X

Storage Options

128GB, 256GB UFS 3.1

128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB UFS 3.1

256GB, 512GB, 1TB UFS 3.1

256GB, 512GB, 1TB UFS 3.1

CAMERAS

Main Camera

48MP, f/1.7, OIS

50MP, f/1.7, OIS

50MP, f/1.7, OIS

50MP, f/1.7, OIS

Ultrawide Camera

13MP, f/2.2 (Sony IMX712)

48MP, f/1.7, macro (2cm)

48MP, f/1.7, macro (2cm)

48MP, f/1.7, macro (2cm)

Telephoto Camera

10.8MP, f/2.8, 5x optical

48MP, f/2.8, 5x optical

48MP, f/2.8, 5x optical

48MP, f/2.8, 5x optical

Front Camera

10.5MP, f/2.2

42MP, f/2.2, OIS

42MP, f/2.2, OIS

10MP (cover) + 42MP (inner)

Max Digital Zoom

30x

100x Pro Res Zoom

100x Pro Res Zoom

100x Pro Res Zoom

Video Recording

4K@60fps, 10-bit HDR

8K@24/30fps, 4K@60fps, 10-bit HDR

8K@24/30fps, 4K@60fps, 10-bit HDR

8K@24/30fps, 4K@60fps, 10-bit HDR

BATTERY & CHARGING

Battery Capacity

4,970mAh

4,870mAh

5,200mAh

5,015mAh

Wired Charging

25W

30W

45W

23-30W

Wireless Charging

15W Qi2 magnetic

15W Qi2 magnetic

25W Qi2 magnetic

15W Qi2 magnetic

Battery Life (claimed)

30+ hours

30+ hours

30+ hours

24+ hours

BUILD & DESIGN

Dimensions

152.8 x 72.0 x 8.6mm

152.8 x 72.0 x 8.6mm

162.8 x 76.6 x 8.5mm

155.2 x 76.3 x 10.8mm (folded)

Weight

204g

207g

232g

270g

Materials

Aluminum frame, Gorilla Glass Victus 2

Aluminum frame, Gorilla Glass Victus 2

Aluminum frame, Gorilla Glass Victus 2

Aluminum frame, glass back

Water Resistance

IP68

IP68

IP68

IP68 (industry first for foldables)

Colors

Obsidian, Frost, Lemongrass, Indigo

Obsidian, Porcelain, Moonstone, Jade

Obsidian, Porcelain, Moonstone, Jade

Moonstone, Jade only

SPECIAL FEATURES

Cooling System

Graphite thermal solution

Vapor chamber cooling

Vapor chamber cooling

Vapor chamber cooling

Hinge Design

N/A

N/A

N/A

Gear-less hinge (10+ year rating)

Magnetic Charging

Qi2 "Pixelsnap" compatible

Qi2 "Pixelsnap" compatible

Qi2 "Pixelsnap" compatible

Qi2 "Pixelsnap" compatible

AI Features

Gemini Nano, Circle to Search

Gemini Nano, Circle to Search

Gemini Nano, Circle to Search

Gemini Nano, Circle to Search

SOFTWARE & UPDATES

Launch OS

Android 15

Android 15

Android 15

Android 15

Update Guarantee

7 years

7 years

7 years

7 years

Security Updates

7 years

7 years

7 years

7 years

PRICING (US)

Starting Price

$799 (128GB)

$999 (128GB)

$1,199 (256GB)

$1,799 (256GB)

Max Price

$899 (256GB)

$1,449 (1TB)

$1,699 (1TB)

$2,199 (1TB)

AVAILABILITY

Launch Date

August 20, 2025

August 20, 2025

August 20, 2025

October 2025

Markets

33 countries

33 countries

33 countries

21 countries

Read more: All available Google Pixel 10 colors

Which Pixel 10 is the best buy for photography?

The base model is significantly improved this generation, featuring a 5x optical zoom that brings high-quality telephoto capabilities to a wider audience. Moreover, the Pro design has a 48 MP ultrawide with an industry-grade 2cm macro. The front camera has a 42 MP sensor with OIS, which adds to its capabilities for vlogging, etc.

Night Sight has also improved this generation (on top of the lead Pixel's AI already had). The Pro models also get 100x Pro Res Zoom, which, although purely digital, offers better quality than ever before, and AI-based upscaling. All of this is possible given the Tensor G5's compute improvements. You can also notice this in portrait photos, where better segmentation and edge detection lead to more realistic results.

With these improvements, the Pixel 10 easily bests the iPhone 16 and Samsung S25 in computational photography. Differences in sensors and processing remain, however, and the final results will continue to be dominated by personal preference.

Pixel 10 prices: Which model provides the best value?

The Pixel devices are targeting different price points (Image via Google)
The Pixel devices are targeting different price points (Image via Google)

The Pixel 10 phones aren't getting any costlier than the last generation. The prices are $799 for the base model, $999 for the Pro, $1,199 for the Pro XL, and $1,799 for the Pro XL Fold. This makes the base phone a crazy deal for most users as it brings the flagship-grade processor with improved image processing and telephoto capabilities.

If you pre-order on the Google Store, you're eligible for up to $1,000 in trade-in credits with new lines and unlimited plans. If you're already on an older Pixel device, this means you can sell it off for 45-55% of the original buying price. This reduces the cost of ownership in the United States significantly. However, given the significant markups in the EU and Australia/Canada, you'd have to be a real fan of the Pixel to opt for one.

About the author
Arka Mukherjee

Arka Mukherjee

Arka’s journey as a tech journalist took root in his educational background as a computer science undergraduate. Gathering valuable experience from YT Times, Quoramarketing.com, Games Bap, and Outscal, Arka now produces top-notch content for the Gaming Tech division of Sportskeeda.

Drawing inspiration from the likes of Buildzoid and Gamers Nexus, Arka relies on thorough testing and in-depth research of the latest hardware to ensure the delivery of authentic information in his articles. His genre expertise has also led him to work with tech giants such as Dell, Logitech, AMD, Nvidia, and more, where he reviewed their latest hardware.

While he delves into language modeling in his free time, he also finds time for gaming. His go-to genre is single-player games, but he often revisits Conflict: Desert Storm I and II, the former being the game that prompted him to undertake the journey he’s enjoying today. If he ever got a chance to drop into a game Jumanji-style, it would have to be Mafia: Definitive Edition.

More from Sportskeeda
