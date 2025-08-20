Google Pixel 10 vs 10 Pro vs 10 Pro XL vs 10 Pro Fold: Which smartphone should you get?
Google has unveiled its latest Pixel 10 lineup of smartphones. This year, the company is bringing four distinct models, in line with other major manufacturers like Samsung and Apple. In other news, Pixel is getting a telephoto camera even on the base model with an industry-grade IP68 rating on the foldable — even Samsung's foldables, which are widely considered industry leaders, haven't achieved this feat. Alongside, you also get a better SoC, Tensor G5, which improves CPU performance by 34%.
Here's everything you need to know about the devices launched this evening, alongside our analysis of which one you should consider buying.
Google Pixel 10 vs 10 Pro vs 10 Pro XL vs 10 Pro Fold: How would real-world performance vary?
For starters, the Pixel 10 series is shipping with the same seven-year update commitment as the last generation. The pricing is staying the same this gen, which is a welcome move after Google has consistently jacked up the asking amount for the phones.
Coming to more fine-grained details, the display is being upgraded to a 3,000 nit LTPO on the Pro models, which exceeds the industry standard. Tensor G5 is also based on the improved TSMC 3N node, with fully customized CPU cores. Google claims the improvised design has added 34% extra processing and rendering capabilities, which should be huge for both gaming and AI.
Qi2-based faster wireless charging is coming to all Pixel devices this year, with battery capacities upgraded to 4,970 mAh to 5,200 mAh depending on the model you're buying. With a graphite-based cooler on the base variant and a vapor chamber-based cooling solution on the Pro models, you can expect slight improvements to body heat management.
Here's a look at the specs of the devices side-by-side:
The base model is significantly improved this generation, featuring a 5x optical zoom that brings high-quality telephoto capabilities to a wider audience. Moreover, the Pro design has a 48 MP ultrawide with an industry-grade 2cm macro. The front camera has a 42 MP sensor with OIS, which adds to its capabilities for vlogging, etc.
Night Sight has also improved this generation (on top of the lead Pixel's AI already had). The Pro models also get 100x Pro Res Zoom, which, although purely digital, offers better quality than ever before, and AI-based upscaling. All of this is possible given the Tensor G5's compute improvements. You can also notice this in portrait photos, where better segmentation and edge detection lead to more realistic results.
With these improvements, the Pixel 10 easily bests the iPhone 16 and Samsung S25 in computational photography. Differences in sensors and processing remain, however, and the final results will continue to be dominated by personal preference.
Pixel 10 prices: Which model provides the best value?
The Pixel 10 phones aren't getting any costlier than the last generation. The prices are $799 for the base model, $999 for the Pro, $1,199 for the Pro XL, and $1,799 for the Pro XL Fold. This makes the base phone a crazy deal for most users as it brings the flagship-grade processor with improved image processing and telephoto capabilities.
If you pre-order on the Google Store, you're eligible for up to $1,000 in trade-in credits with new lines and unlimited plans. If you're already on an older Pixel device, this means you can sell it off for 45-55% of the original buying price. This reduces the cost of ownership in the United States significantly. However, given the significant markups in the EU and Australia/Canada, you'd have to be a real fan of the Pixel to opt for one.
