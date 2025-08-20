  • home icon
  All Google Pixel 10 leaks ahead of launch: Specs, release date, expected price and more

All Google Pixel 10 leaks ahead of launch: Specs, release date, expected price and more

By Ripan Majumdar
Modified Aug 20, 2025 09:03 GMT
Google Pixel 10 leaks
Google Pixel 10 leaks (Image via Google)

The Google Pixel 10 series is just a few hours away from its official unveiling, with Google set to debut the new lineup on August 20. This year, fans will see four models as part of Pixel’s new lineup: Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, Pixel 10 Pro Fold. Each would feature significant upgrades in performance, cameras, and display technology.

While Google has already teased bits about the devices, a string of leaks and insider reports have revealed almost everything about the new Pixel 10 series, including pricing, specifications, and design changes. Here’s everything to know about the Google Pixel 10 series ahead of launch.

Google Pixel 10 series expected specifications

Google is mostly keeping the Pixel 9 design for the Pixel 10 series but with a few tweaks. All three phones would utilise the latest Tensor G5 chipsets and feature three cameras. However, it would be RAM, storage, and screen size, where the three models would have different specifications, catering to different users.

Here's a look at all leaked specs:

Feature

Pixel 10

Pixel 10 Pro

Pixel 10 Pro XL

Pixel 10 Pro Fold

Display

6.3-inch OLED, 120Hz refresh rate

6.3-inch OLED, 120Hz refresh rate

6.8-inch OLED, 120Hz refresh rat

6.4-inch (Folded)/8-inch (Unfolded)

Processor

Tensor G5

Tensor G5

Tensor G5

Tensor G5

RAM

up to 12GB

up to 16GB

up to 16GB

up to 16GB

Storage

128GB/256GB

256GB, up to 1TB

256GB, up to 1TB

256GB, up to 1TB

Rear Camera

50MP primary + 13MP ultrawide + 11MP telephoto

50MP primary + 48MP ultrawide + 48MP telephoto

50MP primary + 48MP ultrawide + 48MP telephoto

50MP primary + 48MP ultrawide + 48MP telephoto

Front Camera

11MP

11MP

11MP

11MP

Battery

4,970mAh

4870mAh

5200mAh

5015mAh

OS

Android 16

Android 16

Android 16

Android 16

Google Pixel 10 release date

Google has confirmed its Made by Google event to livestream on August 20, 2025 at 1PM ET. At this livestream, the American tech giants would reveal their new Pixel 10 series along with other new devices. As for where to watch this livestream, it would be available on YouTube.

Pre-orders are expected to open shortly after the launch, with shipping likely starting by the end of the month in key regions. In some regions, the Google Pixel 10 phones would be available for pre-order since August 21.

Google Pixel 10 series pricing leaked

According to several reports, the new Pixel 10 lineup will see a slight price hike compared to the predecessor Pixel 9 series. The prices for the new Pixel 10 models are as follows:

  • Pixel 10: $899
  • Pixel 10 Pro: $1,099
  • Pixel 10 Pro XL: $1,299
  • Pixel 10 Pro Fold: $1,799

The Pixel 9 series started at $799 for the base model, with the Pro and Pro XL priced at $999 and $1099, respectively. As for the foldable, it seems Google might go with the same price tag as the Pixel 9 Pro Fold at $1,799.

What to expect beyond the Pixel 10 specs?

If the leaks are to be believed, the Pixel 10 series would be focusing on better AI performance. The new Google smartphone series is expected to debut a new feature called Pixel Sense. This would be an AI assistant that would offer personalised, on-device assistance using various Google apps.

The new Google Pixel 10 lineup is also rumoured to feature Qi2 charging technology. So, Apple iPhone would no longer be the only smartphone with MagSafe. Moreover, there are rumors that the Pixel 10 Pro Fold would have an IP68 rating, making it the first foldable phone to receive such ratings.

The Pixel 10 lineup may not bring a dramatic overhaul, but with the Tensor G5, boosted RAM, and brighter displays, it could mark a meaningful step forward in Google’s effort to compete with Apple’s iPhone 17 and Samsung’s Galaxy S25 series.

