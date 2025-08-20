All Google Pixel 10 leaks ahead of launch: Specs, release date, expected price and more

The Google Pixel 10 series is just a few hours away from its official unveiling, with Google set to debut the new lineup on August 20. This year, fans will see four models as part of Pixel’s new lineup: Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, Pixel 10 Pro Fold. Each would feature significant upgrades in performance, cameras, and display technology.While Google has already teased bits about the devices, a string of leaks and insider reports have revealed almost everything about the new Pixel 10 series, including pricing, specifications, and design changes. Here’s everything to know about the Google Pixel 10 series ahead of launch.Google Pixel 10 series expected specificationsGoogle is mostly keeping the Pixel 9 design for the Pixel 10 series but with a few tweaks. All three phones would utilise the latest Tensor G5 chipsets and feature three cameras. However, it would be RAM, storage, and screen size, where the three models would have different specifications, catering to different users.Here's a look at all leaked specs:FeaturePixel 10Pixel 10 ProPixel 10 Pro XLPixel 10 Pro FoldDisplay6.3-inch OLED, 120Hz refresh rate6.3-inch OLED, 120Hz refresh rate6.8-inch OLED, 120Hz refresh rat6.4-inch (Folded)/8-inch (Unfolded)ProcessorTensor G5Tensor G5Tensor G5Tensor G5RAMup to 12GBup to 16GBup to 16GBup to 16GBStorage128GB/256GB256GB, up to 1TB256GB, up to 1TB256GB, up to 1TBRear Camera50MP primary + 13MP ultrawide + 11MP telephoto50MP primary + 48MP ultrawide + 48MP telephoto50MP primary + 48MP ultrawide + 48MP telephoto50MP primary + 48MP ultrawide + 48MP telephotoFront Camera11MP11MP11MP11MPBattery4,970mAh4870mAh5200mAh5015mAhOSAndroid 16Android 16Android 16Android 16Google Pixel 10 release dateGoogle has confirmed its Made by Google event to livestream on August 20, 2025 at 1PM ET. At this livestream, the American tech giants would reveal their new Pixel 10 series along with other new devices. As for where to watch this livestream, it would be available on YouTube.Pre-orders are expected to open shortly after the launch, with shipping likely starting by the end of the month in key regions. In some regions, the Google Pixel 10 phones would be available for pre-order since August 21.Google Pixel 10 series pricing leakedAccording to several reports, the new Pixel 10 lineup will see a slight price hike compared to the predecessor Pixel 9 series. The prices for the new Pixel 10 models are as follows:Pixel 10: $899Pixel 10 Pro: $1,099Pixel 10 Pro XL: $1,299Pixel 10 Pro Fold: $1,799The Pixel 9 series started at $799 for the base model, with the Pro and Pro XL priced at $999 and $1099, respectively. As for the foldable, it seems Google might go with the same price tag as the Pixel 9 Pro Fold at $1,799.What to expect beyond the Pixel 10 specs?If the leaks are to be believed, the Pixel 10 series would be focusing on better AI performance. The new Google smartphone series is expected to debut a new feature called Pixel Sense. This would be an AI assistant that would offer personalised, on-device assistance using various Google apps.The new Google Pixel 10 lineup is also rumoured to feature Qi2 charging technology. So, Apple iPhone would no longer be the only smartphone with MagSafe. Moreover, there are rumors that the Pixel 10 Pro Fold would have an IP68 rating, making it the first foldable phone to receive such ratings.The Pixel 10 lineup may not bring a dramatic overhaul, but with the Tensor G5, boosted RAM, and brighter displays, it could mark a meaningful step forward in Google’s effort to compete with Apple’s iPhone 17 and Samsung’s Galaxy S25 series.Read more tech-related articles below:iPhone 17 leaks, rumors, expected specs, and everything we know so farNvidia RTX 50 Super series leaks: Specs, models, and everything we know so farPS6 leaks: specs, expected release date, and more