How to properly install an RTX 4090 on your PC: Required specs and more explained

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 is considered the most powerful GPU to date. The graphics card is equipped with enhanced streaming multiprocessors and fourth-gen Tensor cores that increase performance and power efficiency along with improved AI performance. It also has DLSS 3.0, making it more powerful than those from previous generations.

For someone new to PC builds, installing a graphics card for the first time can sometimes pose a challenge. However, with the help of a screwdriver and a little bit of guidance, the process isn't as complicated as it seems.

Do note, however, that simply installing an RTX 4090 graphics card is not enough to run modern games at high settings, as it will also require equivalent components to prevent bottlenecks.

This article will take you through the process of installing an RTX 4090 and will also provide the right specifications to ensure your PC performs to its best capability.

Proper RTX 4090 installation and specification guide

Installing the graphics card

Firstly, it is recommended to take measures to prevent static electricity from damaging any of the PC components. Use an anti-static rubber band and ESD mat to place the components, while keeping them away from carpets or fabric that might hold static electricity.

Then, locate the PCIe x16 slot (the longest slot on the motherboard). Thereafter, unscrew the cover of the expansion slots which corresponds to the PCIe slot. The graphics card should be plugged into that slot by lining up the bottom of the card with steady pressure to secure it in place. The card should then be screwed to the case to prevent it from dropping.

The 12VHPWR PCIe cables attached to the power supply (which are generally available with newer PSUs) should then be plugged into the GPU to provide power. The cables should be clipped to the back of the case using the cable management holes to prevent them from getting damaged.

Ultimately, the case needs to be closed and the GPU needs to be connected to a monitor using either Display Ports 1.4a or HDMI 2.1. The PC should then be ready to power up.

Once the PC is powered up, the latest driver should be downloaded and installed from Nvidia's official website. However, before installation, remove any existing drivers using software called DDU from Guru3D to ensure clean uninstallation of drivers and also to prevent any conflict. These steps should conclude the installation of the RTX 4090.

Required specifications

The RTX 4090 can easily be paired with either an Intel Core i5 13600K, AMD Ryzen 5 7600X, or higher-end CPUs to play games and run other intensive applications. However, DDR5 RAM will need to be installed if the card is paired with a Ryzen 7000 series CPU.

An 850W or higher power supply is recommended to prevent start-up failure, overheating, sudden reboots, and other major crashes.

This summarizes the installation guide and requirements for the smooth performance of games in ultra graphics settings using the Nvidia RTX 4090.

