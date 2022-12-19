How to remove background noise with Nvidia RTX Voice

Nvidia RTX voice is a technology that is developed to reduce the latency of voice chat in online games, and is based on AI and deep learning algorithms. It uses an AI-powered noise suppression system to filter out background noise from a microphone signal, allowing the user to communicate more clearly and without the need for an expensive headset.

The free but powerful software has several advantages over traditional voice chat solutions, such as the ability to reduce latency, better sound quality, and improve communication. The technology can be used to enhance the gaming experience by providing better communication.

It can also be used to enable more accurate voice recognition for voice-controlled devices, which makes it extremely handy during video recording and streaming.

This article will provide steps to remove background noise for clear communication using the Nvidia RTX voice.

Removing unwanted background noise using AI with Nvidia RTX voice

The software works like a charm but it requires the graphics drivers to be up to date for an optimal experience and void of issues. The power of AI can suppress background noise and enhance voice quality in real time without the need for additional hardware.

During its initial release, the software was only compatible with Nvidia RTX series graphics cards, but with updates, it now supports and functions with Nvidia GTX series graphics cards. It is also included with Nvidia Broadcast, which has additional features such as echo removal and camera effects.

The steps to remove background noise using RTX voice are as follows:

Download Nvidia RTX Voice software from the official website. Open the setup and follow the instructions to install the software. Open the software. (Skip to step 7 if the default input and output device was not changed to RTX voice) Right-click on sound settings on the taskbar. Open sound settings. Select the plugged-in microphone and speaker device. Click on the "Input Device" dropdown list and select the microphone device. Click on the checkbox stating "Remove background noise from my microphone" and adjust the noise suppression slider according to preference. Click on the "Output Device" dropdown list and select the speaker/headphone device. Click on the checkbox stating "Remove background noise from incoming audio" and adjust the noise suppression slider according to preference.

The software will be set up, but additional steps will be required for utilizing noise suppression in VoIP applications. The steps to set up the application are as follows:

Open the application. Go to audio settings. Click on the "Input Device" dropdown list and select Microphone (NVIDIA RTX Voice). Click on the "Output Device" dropdown list and select Speakers (NVIDIA RTX Voice).

After following these steps, the VoIP application will be set up to take advantage of powerful AI noise suppression technology and will reduce any incoming and outgoing background noise.

This technology will help users communicate with crystal clear voice clarity, and without having to worry about background noise. It will also aid streamers, gamers, and podcasters in improving audio quality without the need for any expensive hardware.

