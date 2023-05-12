How to reset your Windows PC to factory settings

Resetting your Windows PC back to its factory settings may help alleviate many problems, including slow performance, software bugs, or malware issues. However, doing so involves wiping away all personal files, data, and applications. This means this process should only be considered after finishing all other troubleshooting methods and backing up important documents or files.

This article explains how you can reset your Windows PC back to its factory settings with ease, along with key considerations before and after this process.

Back up your data

Before resetting your PC, it is important to back up any vital files stored on it. This should be done in case the reset process causes any unfortunate loss of crucial documents and files. Here are a few strategies for backing up data:

1) External Hard Drive: Save all of your important files onto an external hard drive. This method provides reliable protection if there are numerous files to back up.

2) Cloud Storage: Cloud storage services such as Google Drive, Dropbox, or OneDrive offer another great option to back up files offsite if space on your PC is limited or you want access to all your documents from different locations. This method makes syncing with files across different PCs simpler as you'll always have access to their latest versions when necessary.

3) USB Flash Drive: Another effective strategy is copying essential files to a USB flash drive and saving them. This can be done when your files need backing up quickly and are few in number. This method could prove particularly helpful if the files require manual backup processes. However, you must keep up the backup schedule, as the memory capacity on these flash drives may limit their ability.

Steps to reset your Windows PC

Once your data has been properly backed up, the next step is resetting your Windows PC to factory settings. Here's what to do:

Step 1 - Access the Windows Settings: To gain access, look for the Start button located in the lower-left corner and then click on its gear icon to access Windows Settings app.

Step 2 - Select the "Update & Security" option: Clicking the "Update & Security" icon will launch a sub-menu of updates & security options.

Step 3 - Select "Recovery" Option: In the left-hand menu, click on the "Recovery" option to initiate the recovery process.

Step 4 - Select "Get Started" under Reset This PC: Right under the "Reset This PC" option, click on the "Get Started" button.

Step 5 - Select either "Keep My Files" or "Remove Everything": Two options will appear before you - "Keep My Files" and "Remove Everything." If you select the former option, your personal files and settings will remain, while installed apps may be uninstalled. Selecting the latter will delete everything, including personal data files and settings or apps installed locally on the machine.

Step 6 - Begin Resetting Process: After selecting one of the options, click on "Reset" to initiate the resetting process. Restart your PC before resetting it. This should start the reset process immediately.

Completing the reset

During the reset process, your Windows PC may restart multiple times before becoming fully restored to its previous state once completed. Here's what should happen after:

1) Setup Windows: Once the reset process has concluded, you'll need to go through an initial setup procedure for Windows by creating user accounts and choosing preferences.

2) Reinstall Applications: If you selected "Remove All", any applications previously installed on your PC must now be reinstalled before continuing the cleanup process.

3) Restoring Your Backed-up Data: Once you've set up Windows and reinstalled apps, restore any backed-up data you had prior to setting them all back up again. This ensures access to important files like emails.

Troubleshooting

Here are some common problems (and solutions) you could face during the reset process:

1) Reset Process Is Protracted: Resetting can take numerous hours and days, depending on how many files and data there are on your PC. If the reset is taking too long for you, be patient as this process completes itself. Don't interrupt by shutting off or unplugging.

2) Unable to start Reset Process: If the reset process won't initiate itself, restart your PC before trying again. If that still doesn't work out for you, seek professional assistance immediately.

3) PC won't boot after reset: If your PC won't start after its reset is completed, reinstalling Windows may be necessary. A bootable USB drive can help in this endeavor. Simply follow its instructions to create one and follow through.

When should you get professional help?

If you don't feel confident in resetting your PC yourself or if you encounter any complications during this process, professional assistance might be needed to successfully reset it. A computer repair shop or IT specialist may assist in this regard and ensure everything runs as intended.

Conclusion

Resetting your Windows PC back to factory settings may be the answer if you're experiencing issues or just looking to start fresh. By following the steps outlined above, resetting should be quick and effortless.

Remember to back up any important information beforehand and seek professional assistance should any complications arise during or after. With its fresh start, your Windows PC could perform like new again.

