10 essential tips to get the maximum out of your windows 10 PC

Windows 10 was introduced in 2015 and has since become a common operating system for personal computers. Its user-friendly design, frequent updates, and compatibility with a wide range of applications and hardware justify its popularity. With such a large userbase, it is critical to understand how to optimize your Windows 10 experience.

This article will assist you in getting the most out of your Windows 10 PC, including enhancing performance, increasing productivity, and tailoring your experience to your individual needs.

Tips to get the maximum out of your Windows 10 PC

1) Keep your system updated

Microsoft regularly updates Windows 10, including security patches, bug fixes, and new features. Updating your system can improve speed, repair issues, and increase security. Go to Settings > Update and Security > Windows Update to check for updates. Click the Check for updates option, and if any are available, click Download and Install.

2) Run a full system scan

A complete system scan may discover and remove viruses, spyware, and other unwanted software that might cause your computer to slow down. Windows Defender is a built-in antivirus program that can scan the entire system.

Launch Windows Security by clicking the shield symbol on the taskbar for a comprehensive system scan, then choose Virus and threat protection. Select Full scan from the Scan option menu. When you click Scan Now, Windows Defender will scan your entire system.

3) Manage startup programs

When you turn on your computer, various programs begin operating in the background, which might slow down its performance. Go to the Task Manager to manage starting programs. You can open this feature by right-clicking on the taskbar and selecting Task Manager.

To get a list of all the software that starts automatically, go to the Startup tab. Purge unnecessary programs by clicking on them and then clicking Disable.

4) Remove temporary files

The operating system and apps generate temporary files, which can use valuable disk space to slow down your computer. To delete temporary files, use the Settings app and navigate to System > Storage.

When you click the Free Up Space Immediately option, Windows 10 will check your computer for temporary files. Check the boxes that appear next to the files you want to remove, then click the Remove Files button.

5) Remove unnecessary applications

Useless programs might consume important disk space and slow down your machine. To delete unwanted programs, navigate to Settings > Apps > Apps & Features. Next, select the application you want to uninstall from the list of installed apps. To finish the operation, click the Uninstall option and follow the steps.

6) Disable unnecessary services

Services are background programs that give functionality to the operating system and apps. Unnecessary services can be disabled to save up system resources and enhance performance. To disable superfluous services, launch the Services program by entering "services.msc" into the taskbar's search box.

Scroll through the list of services and double-click the one you want to disable. Select Disabled from the Startup type dropdown. Click Apply, followed by OK.

7) Customize power settings

The power settings on your computer might impact its performance and battery life. Go to Settings > System > Power & Sleep to customize your power settings.

To enter the Power Options control panel, click on Additional power options. Choose the electricity plan you wish to change, then click Change plan options. Adjust the options to your liking, then click Save Changes.

8) Manage virtual memory

Virtual memory is an operating system feature that utilizes a section of the hard disk as if it were RAM. If your machine does not have enough RAM, virtual memory can help. Go to Settings > System > About to control virtual memory. Click on the Advanced system options, followed by the Advanced tab. Under Performance, select the Settings tab, and then click on

9) Use Disk Cleanup

Disk Cleanup is a built-in Windows program for freeing up disk space and improving speed. It has the ability to remove temporary files, system files, and other things that are no longer required.

To utilize Disk Cleanup, put "disc cleanup" in the taskbar's search box and then pick it from the search results. Select the drive to be cleaned and click OK. Check the boxes that appear next to the files you want to remove, then click OK.

10) Optimize your hard drive

Your hard disk may get fragmented over time, causing your computer's performance to suffer. Optimizing your hard drive might help you reorganize your data and enhance performance.

To optimize your hard drive, put "defragment and optimize drives" into the taskbar search box and choose Defragment and Optimise Drives from the results. Choose the drive to optimize and then press the "Optimise" button. Windows 10 will analyze the disk and, if required, optimize it.

