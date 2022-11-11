The AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT is a high-end video card that will be launched as a part of the Navi 3-based RX 7000 series. The card will hit shelves on December 13, along with its slightly more powerful sibling, the RX 7900 XTX. Both the cards will replace the last-gen flagships, the RX 6900 XT and the 6950 XT.

According to AMD, Navi 3 is bringing huge performance improvements to the table. Alongside these new graphics cards, AMD will also introduce an improved version of their temporal upscaling technology, FSR (FidelityFX Super Resolution). FSR 3.0 will introduce frame generation, similar to Nvidia's DLSS 3.

However, many gamers are confused between the last-gen Nvidia flagships, the RTX 3090 and the RTX 3090 Ti, and the new Radeon cards. Since the Nvidia cards were slightly faster than the RX 6000 series entries, many gamers are considering picking up the Black Friday deals on these cards. However, there are a few more metrics gamers should consider.

How much of a jump is the Radeon RX 7900 XT over the RTX 3090 Ti?

Edgar Oganesyan @Ed_TechSource AMD RX 7900 XT - $899

AMD RX 7900 XTX - $999



Gg NVIDIA. 🥲

The new Radeon graphics cards are pretty impressive on paper. The Radeon RX 7900 XT is based on the flagship RDNA 3-based Navi 31 GPU. Under its hood, this GPU packs 5,376 stream processors, 336 Texture Mapping Units (TMUs), 192 Render Output Units (ROPs), 84 RT cores, and 20 GB of GDDR6 memory that is based on a wide 320-bit memory bus.

The RX 7900 XT is expected to be around 40-50% faster than the last-gen flagship, the Radeon RX 6950 XT. Thus, it is a huge generational leap for AMD.

Similarly, the RTX 3090 Ti is a very impressive card on paper too. It is based on the Ampere architecture and packs the flagship GA102 processor inside. It packs 10,752 CUDA cores, 336 TMUs, 112 ROPs, and 24 GB of GDDR6X memory based on a wide 320-bit memory bus.

In addition to this, the graphics card is also slightly factory overclocked to squeeze the maximum out of the silicon.

These on-paper specs translate very well to in-game performance. The graphics card can handle almost every modern AAA title in UHD resolutions with ease. It is also a great graphics card for productivity and content creation purposes. On average, the RTX 3090 Ti is about five to seven percent faster than the RTX 3090.

Anthony @TheGalox_ The new AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT | 7900 XTX



• 20GB | 24GB Memory

• DisplayPort 2.1 support

• Up to 1.7x faster in 4K gaming than the RX 6950 XT

• 350w TDP

• Hypr-RX overclocking



Thus, the RX 7900 XT turns out to be around 35 to 37% faster than the RTX 3090 Ti. This makes it a solid competitor for high-end UHD gaming without any hiccups. Although the former will be slower than the RTX 4090, it is a worthy option to consider provided it costs almost half that of the current-gen Nvidia flagship.

However, it is recommended that gamers wait for the reviews of the RX 7900 XT and the 7900 XTX to drop before making a final decision. More in-depth testing of the RDNA 3-based cards will reveal performance across a wide array of video games and productivity software. Reviewers will also test the thermal and power efficiency of the cards.

Thus, users will be able to draw better conclusions once more information on these cards is revealed. However, gamers can be assured that the 7900 XT will be faster than the 3090 Ti while being cheaper than the last-gen flagship from Nvidia.

