The AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX is the flagship entry in the latest Radeon RX 7000 series cards. Along with the RX 7900 XT, it will make up the first wave of launches in the upcoming GPU lineup from Team Red. This high-end card comes with massive performance uplifts over the last-gen products.

The 7900 XTX will be launched on December 13. The graphics card has been aggressively priced at $999. In comparison, Nvidia has priced its flagship RTX 4090 card at a hefty $1,599. With these new GPUs, AMD is not aiming for the performance crown. Instead, the focus is on launching cost-effective options with high price-to-performance ratios.

However, since the last-gen Nvidia graphics were better than the RX 6000 series options in terms of gaming and productivity performance, several gamers are considering flagship cards like the RTX 3090 and the 3090 Ti over waiting for the Radeon RX 7000 series options. However, users should consider a few more metrics before finalizing one.

By how much does the Radeon RX 7900 XTX pull ahead of the RTX 3090 Ti?

On paper, both the Radeon RX 7900 XTX and the RTX 3090 Ti are extremely impressive options. Both cards can deliver high framerates at UHD resolutions in pretty much every modern AAA video game. Thus, the key differences lie in the cost-effectiveness and practicality of these video cards.

The Radeon RX 7900 XTX comes with 6,244 streaming processors, 384 Texture Mapping Units (TMUs), 192 Render Output Units (ROPs), 96 Ray Tracing (RT) cores, and 96 Compute Units (CUs). The graphics card packs 24 GB of GDDR6 memory, which is based on a wide 384-bit bus.

Similarly, the RTX 3090 Ti also comes with 10,752 CUDA cores, 336 TMUs, 112 ROPs, 84 RT cores, and 24 GB of GDDR6X memory, which is based on the same 384-bit bus.

Lisa Su @LisaSu Had a great day today! Say hello to @AMD RDNA 3, the world’s first chiplet gaming GPU powering our new @radeon RX 7900 Series graphics cards!! Had a great day today! Say hello to @AMD RDNA 3, the world’s first chiplet gaming GPU powering our new @radeon RX 7900 Series graphics cards!! 👍 https://t.co/FmAnVERlFM

Thus, both of these cards will perform impeccably in video games. According to AMD, the RX 7900 XTX is expected to be 60 to 70% faster than the last-gen Radeon RX 6950 XT depending on the video game it is being tested in. This marks a huge generational leap for AMD.

Since the RX 6950 XT is almost as fast as the RTX 3090 and about seven to eight percent slower than the RTX 3090 Ti, it can be expected that the Radeon RX 7900 XTX will be about 50-60% faster than the RTX 3090 Ti.

The last-gen Nvidia flagship is already a very fast card in modern video games. Thus, it is evident that the upcoming Team Red flagship will take performance to a new level. However, it is worth noting that the 7900 XTX will not be as fast as the RTX 4090.

_rogame @_rogame Call of duty modern warfare 2



R9 7900X

DDR5 6000MT/s

Radeon RX 7900 XTX

=> 139 fps at 4K max settings



i9 13900K

DDR5 6400MT/s

RTX 4090

=> 139 fps at 4K max settings Call of duty modern warfare 2R9 7900XDDR5 6000MT/sRadeon RX 7900 XTX=> 139 fps at 4K max settingsi9 13900KDDR5 6400MT/sRTX 4090=> 139 fps at 4K max settings https://t.co/6HtBkBRgMB

Although the performance metrics revealed by AMD are quite reliable, one should take them with a grain of salt. This is because the numbers are derived in a controlled environment that might not truly replicate a gamer's rig. Thus, the performance metrics might be slightly different in real life.

Thus, gamers should wait for a couple more weeks until the reviews of the new graphics cards hit the market. Based on the results reviewers get, it will be possible to draw better conclusions. However, this does not change the fact that the Radeon RX 7900 XTX is a very powerful video card and it will be much faster than the costlier RTX 3090 Ti.

Poll : 0 votes