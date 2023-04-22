How do you screen record on Android

With Android 11, Google finally added an in-built screen recorder to their OS. Hence, you can also natively screen record from your Android smartphone without any issues. However, many have also been using various third-party apps to record content from their mobile phone screens. Screen recording is important to most users these days, as it's the best method for capturing, editing, and sharing video footage from your smartphone's display.

Users may then utilize, edit, and post their recordings on various channels while also being able to register touch inputs. We will also show you how to do a screen recording from a trusted app named AZ Screen Recorder.

Android guide: Steps to efficiently perform screen recording

Let's look at all the steps to follow for Android smartphones running the Stock Android OS. Of course, the procedure listed here can also be used on phones with other custom operating systems, such as MIUI, OneUI, ColorOS, etc.

From the home screen of your Android smartphone, scroll down to open the notification panel. If you find the Screen recording option, you can just tap on that. otherwise, open the other Quick Settings options. After you open the screen recording menu, tap on the red circle button to start recording your screen. You can also choose to turn off the System or Device audio. Swipe down from the top of the screen or tap on the red circle button when you've completed the recording.

This method allows you to easily record and store screen recordings on your smartphone The process is quite similar on all types of smartphones on Android, which are running Android 11 or later versions, and is similar to Windows screen recording.

The screen recording icon can also be found in some additional icons in the Customize or Add Tiles option. You can also open that from the notification panel by swiping it on your home screen. To view the screen recording icon in the Quick Settings menu, you can drag the hidden icon to the top of the screen.

How to screen record on your old Android smartphones?

Many of you might be running an Android smartphone without a screen recording option. Well, there's nothing to worry about. You can still record any content on your smartphone by downloading a fantastic AZ screen recorder app. Let us take a look at all the steps to follow.

Open the AZ Screen Recorder Play Store page and install the app. After installing the app, open it and allow all necessary storage and audio recording permissions. Now, the app will run in the background and screen record your smartphone. To stop the recording, swipe down below on the home screen and stop recording.

The AZ screen recording app is free to use and doesn't take up much storage on any Android smartphone. The recording button acts as an overlay and doesn't obstruct any other content on your screen. You can also use your phone's front-facing camera with this app for game streaming or commentary.

