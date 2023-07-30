How to see hidden photos on Android

We often conceal photos on our Android devices so that others aren't able to access them. But at times, you might want to view hidden photos on Android devices. To protect your privacy and ensure that only you can access your private or personal photographs, you may choose to hide them. But as with any Android device, the likelihood of data loss or deletion increases considerably as the security measures aren't that great.

Thus, eventually, you might want to view or recover these hidden files or photos on your Android device. While many Android OEMs easily allow hiding photos or other types of files, it can be cumbersome to view or modify them.

However, there are several quick and simple methods that allow you to do so in the file manager of an Android mobile device. We take a look at some simple ways to hide and view hidden photos on Android.

How to hide photos on Android

Every Android smartphone manufacturer either ships its own Gallery or Google Photos app natively on your Android smartphone. Thus, it's fairly easy to view hidden photos on Android through the Locked Folder of the Google Photos app. Let us take a look at how to do so.

Google Photos (Image via Google Play store)

Open the Google Photos app.

From your Library section, tap on Utilities .

. Here, set up a locked folder by tapping on Get Started .

. Now, you can set up a locked folder by entering your device's password.

After that, select the photos or videos you want to hide and then select Move to Locked Folder.

Similarly, you can hide photos through the Gallery or Photos app on your Android smartphone by selecting all the desired media files and then clicking on Hide. You may need to set a password, pattern, or pin so that you can access these hidden files in the future.

How to view hidden photos on Android

You can use the File Manager to view all hidden photos on your Android device if you are unable to do so through the Gallery or the Google Photos app. Here are the steps to follow:

Open the File Manager on your Android device. If it's natively not available on your gadget, download a third-party file manager, such as Mi File Manager.

Allow all the necessary permissions.

Next, tap on the three-dot icons and then on Settings.

Here you will see the option to view Display Hidden Files or Show Hidden Files.

or Select any one of these options.

You should be able to view all the hidden folders on your Android device. Open these folders to see any hidden images and use or modify them according to your desire.

With these simple steps, you can easily hide and subsequently view hidden photos on Android devices. For more such informative content, follow Sportskeeda/GamingTech.