How to set up passkeys on your Apple devices

Passkeys, also known as passcodes or passwords, are a type of security feature on Apple devices. It is a form of authentication that is used to prevent unauthorized access to your device. Passkeys are typically a combination of numbers and letters that are entered by the user to unlock your phone or tablet. It can also be used to gain access to certain features or apps.

Passwords on devices are used to protect personal information, such as contacts, photos, and financial information. They can be set up by the user and can be employed in conjunction with other security features, such as Touch ID or Face ID, to keep data as safe as possible. This guide will help you to use passkeys on your Apple device.

Passkeys on an Apple device (Image via Apple)

Steps involved in setting up passkeys on Apple devices

To use a passkey you must ensure you have:

An iPhone running iOS 16 or an iPad with iPadOS 16. If you've got one of these devices using a later version of the mentioned operating system, you'll still be able to use passkeys as well.

An account on a website or application that supports passkeys.

Follow these steps to set up a password for an iPhone or iPad:

Unlock your Apple device and go to Settings.

Scroll down and click on Touch ID and Passcode or Face ID and Passcode.

Enter your current passkey if prompted.

Tap Turn Passcode On and enter a new passkey.

You will be prompted to enter the password again for confirmation.

If you want to enable Touch ID or Face ID, toggle the switch on and place your finger or face on the sensor.

Steps to setting up a passkey on MacBook

Here are the steps to setting up a passkey on a MacBook:

Step 1) On your Mac, click on the Apple menu and navigate to System Preferences.

Step 2) Click on Security & Privacy and then click on the General tab.

Step 3) Click on the padlock icon in the bottom left corner and enter your admin password.

Step 4) Click on Advanced and then select Require Password immediately after the sleep or screen saver appears.

Benefits of using Passkeys

There are several benefits to using a passkey on your Apple device, including:

Compliance with security standards: Many organizations and institutions have security standards that require using them to access certain information or systems. Using a passkey on your device can protect your sensitive information in this scenario.

Data Encryption: When it is enabled, it will automatically encrypt the device storage, which means even if someone gets access to your device, they won't be able to read your data.

Remote wipe: If your device is lost or stolen, by enabling this, you can remotely wipe your device to prevent someone else from accessing your personal information.

Passkeys are an essential feature that helps protect your Apple devices. With Touch ID or Face ID, you can easily and securely access your phone or computer, make purchases, and access sensitive information without the need to remember a passcode. Setting up passwords on your Apple device is a simple process, and it is well worth taking the time to do so.

