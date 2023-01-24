How to set up and use Nvidia RTX Voice

Nvidia RTX Voice is a game-changing feature that removes all background noise from your voice recording. It can be used for streaming, voice chats, and all sorts of voice recording needs. The plugin is most useful when users have mics that pick up loud ambient noises or voices of people talking in the same room.

RTX Voice, now simply known as 'Noise Removal' in the latest Nvidia Broadcast app, uses AI to eliminate unwanted sounds and make it easier for the other party to hear you. It only works with an RTX graphic card installed in your system and will not work if you have a GTX or an AMD card, which is, unfortunately, limiting.

Make sure you have Studio Driver 526.98 or higher before setting up Nvidia RTX Voice

First, you must ensure that you have Nvidia Studio Driver 526.98 or higher installed on your system. Having the latest graphics driver is recommended so that all the glitches and bugs are already ironed out, and the application is the most efficient.

Next, download the Nvidia Broadcast app from the official website. The app can be used for various other purposes. This includes applying a virtual background, automatically cropping and zooming in on your movements, enhancing visual noise, and making it seem as though you're looking directly into the camera even if you're not, which is the software's latest feature.

NVIDIA GeForce @NVIDIAGeForce



Elevate your livestreams, voice chats, and video calls with RTX-accelerated AI-powered voice and video effects.



Noise Removal

Virtual Background

Auto Frame



Download the app: NVIDIA Broadcast is available now!Elevate your livestreams, voice chats, and video calls with RTX-accelerated AI-powered voice and video effects.Noise RemovalVirtual BackgroundAuto FrameDownload the app: nvidia.com/en-us/geforce/… NVIDIA Broadcast is available now!Elevate your livestreams, voice chats, and video calls with RTX-accelerated AI-powered voice and video effects. ⚫️ Noise Removal⚫️ Virtual Background⚫️ Auto Frame ⬇️ Download the app: nvidia.com/en-us/geforce/… https://t.co/Ytotmuuxcp

To install it, run the downloaded executable file, which will first test its compatibility with your system and then continue with the installation.

After installing it, run the software and click on the "Microphone" panel at the top. Select your microphone source by clicking on the drop-down menu and choosing the option which is your main equipment.

Under the "Effect" menu, select "Noise Removal," toggle it on, and choose its strength. A low-strength noise removal will have less processing and remove a smaller amount of background noise, whereas a higher strength will have more processing and remove almost 100% of the background noise.

Users can record a sample of their voice using the menu on the right and accordingly select the amount of noise removal they need. Too much noise removal may also affect your voice, whereas too little will cause the microphone to pick up the background noise.

Lastly, while using any recording application or software such as Discord, TeamSpeak, OBS, Zoom, Slack, or Skype while on voice chat or streaming, you have to select Nvidia Broadcast as the microphone input. This should be done so that your processed voice through the Nvidia Broadcast app is being sent through.

Similarly, in multiplayer games, select the input via the application so that your teammates do not hear any of the background noise through your microphone.

Make sure to turn off the third-party application's voice removal features so that your voice is not being processed twice. Not doing so will make it difficult for your peers to hear you and put twice as much load on your system, reducing its performance.

Poll : 0 votes