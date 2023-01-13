How Nvidia Broadcast can now trick viewers with its new eye contact feature and how to use it

Nvidia Broadcast added a couple of cool A.I. (artificial intelligence) features to its new update on January 12, 2022, of which Eye Contact has been in the spotlight for what it has to offer. This ingenious feature looks promising and seems to be revolutionizing the way people communicate and interact through streaming as well as video conferencing.

Moreover, it can also be used to deceive individuals the user is in an online meeting with. Let's take a closer look at what this new feature has to offer and how it will help users in various industries and fields.

Nvidia Broadcast added Eye Contact A.I. update and more

The new Eye Contact feature uses A.I. to particularly estimate and align the user's gaze to adjust the webcam's perspective. This gives the illusion that the person employing the feature is maintaining eye contact with the camera throughout the meeting.

This will help users create a more natural and engaging environment for communication, as it imitates the way humans interact in person. This will certainly benefit all those who like to communicate while reading scripts, as well as individuals who often use video conferencing for work or personal tasks.

How to use the Eye Contact feature

Although the feature is in its beta as of now, it can be used by anyone with an RTX graphics card. Here is how to do it.

Head to Nvidia's official site.

On the homepage, click on Products in the top left and then Software. After that, under the Gaming and Creating section, you'll find the Nvidia Broadcast app.

Click on the Nvidia Broadcast app.

Now, simply click on the Download Now option and install the software.

Once the software is installed, launch it. You'll see a very simple and intuitive UI.

Across the app, you'll see three tabs; you need to go to the Camera tab on the extreme right.

Now tap on the ADD EFFECT option.

Select the Eye Contact effect and turn it on.

Vignette feature with blur for better virtual background

Vignette effect for bokeh visual (Image via Nvidia)

This is another feature that was launched for the broadcasting software in Nvidia's recent update. It's a bit similar to the vignette effect that you see on social media apps.

Through this feature, you can add a background blur effect, which will give you an A.I. simulated bokeh effect on your webcam and provide a significant improvement in the video quality. Additionally, you'll get the option to mirror your camera and also take screenshots of your webcam.

Nvidia has once again demonstrated its commitment to innovation and technology with the launch of these new A.I. simulated features for its broadcasting software, which certainly looks promising.

The Eye Contact and Vignette inclusions are going to be a game changer for all those who use livestreaming or video conferencing on a daily basis, either for work or personal use. It will make communication feel more natural and engaging.

