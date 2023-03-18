How to stream your gameplay on Twitch

Twitch is a top-rated streaming platform with millions of viewers tuning in daily. If you're a gamer looking to showcase your skills to the world, this is the platform to be on.

To get started, you must know to set up OBS (Open Broadcaster Software), a free and open-source software for live streaming and recording. You can also use Streamlabs as an alternative, but both are similar.

This article will take you through the steps to use OBS to stream your gameplay on Twitch, where you can start creating your own community and broadcasting your games to a global audience.

Use OBS to maximize your Twitch streaming experience.

1. Download and Install the software.

The first step is downloading OBS from the official website and installing it on your computer. It is available for Windows, Mac, and Linux. Run the installer after downloading the software, then follow the directions to finish the installation.

2. Create a Twitch Account

Visit the official Twitch site, click "Sign up," then follow the on-screen instructions to create an account. After doing so, you must use your login information to access OBS.

3. Set up your Twitch Stream

Before streaming your gameplay, you must configure your stream settings in OBS. Click "Settings" in the lower-right corner of the OBS window, then select "Stream" from the left-hand menu. In the "Service" dropdown, select "Twitch." In the "Server" dropdown, select "Auto."

Next, place your Twitch stream key, which you can access by looking into your "Stream" tab under the creator dashboard. Alternatively, you can also connect your account directly.

4. Configure the OBS

Once you've set up the OBS settings for your stream, you need to ensure it looks and sounds good. Go to "Settings" and choose "Output" from the option on the left. Choose "Advanced" from the "Output Mode" selection menu. Choose "x264" from the "Encoder" dropdown for high-quality videos and "NVENC" for users with Nvidia GPUs. The "Bitrate" should be set to a number that works well with your internet connection, typically 3000-5000 kbps.

Once you finish the video settings, it’s time for the audio settings. Make sure you’re using a noise gate filter to reduce background noise. To improve the quality of your stream and engage your audience, you can also add sources like music or a condenser microphone.

You can also adjust the volume of your PC and mic by using the slider in the 'Audio Mixer' window. This will only change the volume on the stream.

5. Set up your Gameplay Capture

Click the "+" icon in the "Sources" section of the OBS window, then choose "Game Capture" to record your gameplay. Choose the game you want to record from the "Mode" dropdown. Additionally, you can record in windowed or fullscreen mode if it is not showing in-game capture.

6. Add other Sources and Customize your Stream

After adding game capture, you can continue adding sources to your stream, like a webcam or overlays. Click on the "+" symbol again and choose "Video Capture Device" to add a webcam. Choose your camera from the "Device" dropdown. You can also incorporate text and image sources to create unique overlays and graphics. Make sure to create different scenes and give the sources proper names.

7. Start Streaming

Finally, you can click the "Start Streaming" option on the lower-right corner of the OBS window to start your stream. After doing so, it will automatically go live on your channel.

While this process might initially seem challenging, with some practice and experimentation, you can make high-quality streams that entertain and engage your audience.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

