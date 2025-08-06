How to update Nvidia driver before Battlefield 6 Open Beta?

Battlefield 6's open beta is almost here. Based on the improved Frostbite 4.0 engine and support for Nvidia-specific features like DLSS 4 Multi Frame Generation, the game requires the latest tech stack installed on your system to play smoothly. Open beta releases aren't as polished as final launches. Moreover, they aren't paired with a game-ready driver update either. This results in frequent software issues that may prevent you from testing the upcoming title in the 48-hour period.

To help you prepare for the launch, we have combined the essential steps for your Nvidia GPU in this guide. Read on to find out the features you must turn on and the steps to update the drivers to ready your PC.

July's Nvidia drivers work best for the Battlefield 6 open beta

The latest Nvidia drivers, version 576.88, are needed for Battlefield 6 beta (Image via Nvidia)

Here's the timeline of the latest Nvidia driver versions:

580.88 WHQL (July 31, 2025): Minor mid-cycle release

(July 31, 2025): Minor mid-cycle release 577.00 WHQL (July 22, 2025): General game optimizations

(July 22, 2025): General game optimizations 576.88 WHQL (July 1, 2025): Major update, addressed several bugs

(July 1, 2025): 576.80 WHQL (June 17, 2025): More stable than 576.88 for older systems

Use 576.88 as the minimum acceptable version. This is mostly because the update addressed DLSS 4 multi-frame generation performance issues on newer 50 series cards. If you're on a Blackwell-based system, we highly recommend having these drivers installed, given that the new Battlefield title supports the latest Nvidia features.

EA/DICE hasn't released any specific driver version recommendations for Battlefield 6. However, we recommend monitoring EA and Nvidia's social media handles as a certain Battlefield 6-specific Game Ready driver might release closer to the October 10 final launch.

However, if you face issues, we recommend switching to the latest 580.88 drivers. This release isn't major, and comes with regular fixes to system instability and artifacts in certain titles. Some online forums have reported that the drivers fix lighting issues for Battlefield 2042, which makes us suspect better Battlefield 6 beta performance as well.

Here are the steps you need to follow to get your drivers into your system:

Enable UEFI Secure Boot in BIOS first, as it's mandated for Battlefield 6 Download DDU from TechPowerUp or Guru3D Boot into Safe Mode (Hold Shift + Restart → Troubleshoot → Advanced → Startup Settings → Press 4) Run DDU as administrator → Select NVIDIA → "Clean and restart" Next, download the latest GeForce App from nvidia.com/drivers Run the installer and go to the Drivers page Ensure driver version: you need 576.88 or 580.88 WHQL Choose "Custom Installation" → Check "Perform a clean installation" Complete installation and restart when prompted

Once the drivers are installed, we recommend testing with a demanding game like Cyberpunk 2077 or Call of Duty to ensure there are no stability issues with the update. Although rare, such issues may prevent the game from loading at all, which can cut short the already limited 48-hour open beta access.

