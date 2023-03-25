How to use Apple iCloud Keychain to store passwords securely

The Apple iCloud Keychain is the company's own password and secure information management tool. In the age of digitalization, we have become increasingly dependent on the internet to carry out our daily tasks. With this dependence, comes the need for strong and unique passwords for each account, which can be a daunting task to keep track of.

Fortunately, Apple offers a solution called iCloud Keychain, a password manager that securely stores your login credentials, credit card information, and other sensitive data across all your Apple devices.

By using the iCloud Keychain, you can generate strong and unique passwords for your accounts, which greatly reduces the risk of your accounts being hacked or compromised. Furthermore, iCloud Keychain syncs across all your Apple devices, making it easy to access your saved passwords from any device you use.

In this article, we will explore the various features of the Apple iCloud Keychain and how to use it to store passwords securely.

How to store passwords securely in Apple iCloud Keychain?

This article will guide you through the steps required to enable the Apple iCloud Keychain on your device, create a strong iCloud security code, save passwords, generate strong passwords, access the Apple iCloud Keychain from other devices, and enable Two-Factor Authentication to add an extra layer of security to your iCloud Keychain.

Before starting the process, users must have an active iCloud account logged in from the device.

Steps to activate Apple iCloud Keychain on your iPhone:

Go to your device's settings and navigate to iCloud > Keychain. Toggle the "iCloud Keychain" switch on. Go to Settings > Safari > AutoFill. Toggle on "Use Contact Info". Toggle on "Credit Cards". Save your credit card details in the "Save Credit Cards" section. You can also add multiple credit cards, and edit saved credit card info from here.

Steps to generate and save passwords in Apple iCloud Keychain

Try to create a new account on any website. Click on the form to add a new password. An automatic dialogue box will show two options: "Use Strong Password" and "Choose My Own Password". Tap on "Use Strong Password", if you want the Keychain to create a strong and secure password for you. Whether you opt for the suggested password or create your own, iCloud will automatically save these passwords to the Keychain. Next time you try to log in to that site, iCloud will autofill the saved login credentials.

Step to access iCloud Keychain on other devices

Enable iCloud Keychain on that device. Sign in with your Apple ID. Enter your iCloud security code to access your Keychain. Keychain will auto-sync all the saved information to that device.

Steps to activate two-factor authentication

Go to Settings > iCloud > Password & Security. Toggle on "Two-Factor Authentication". Now every time you use the autofill function, you will need to enter a code sent to your trusted device(s).

The iCloud Keychain is a great tool to help you securely store and manage your passwords. By following these simple steps, you can ensure that your login credentials and other sensitive data are kept safe and easily accessible across all your Apple devices.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes